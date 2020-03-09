She had led the board since January 2018. Another director, James H. Quigley, also resigned, the bank said.

The former Federal Reserve governor who led Wells Fargo’s board as the bank tried to reform itself has stepped down, bowing to pressure from Washington over the company’s stumbling efforts to fix deceptive consumer practices that brought it billions in fines.

A report issued last week by the House Financial Services Committee was deeply critical of both board members for what it cast as their obstinately complacent response to the bank’s problems.

According to the report, Duke and other board members were reluctant to meet with regulators, and she complained about being included on letters that government officials were sending to Wells Fargo that laid out necessary steps. And Quigley, the report said, was involved in discussions with other bank officials about the possibility of securing an easy pass from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

After the report was issued, Representative Maxine Waters, Democrat from California, the chairwoman of the committee, called for both board members to step down.

A spokeswoman for the board declined to comment beyond the company’s statement.

Duke stepped down in 2013 from the Fed, where she helped lead efforts to overhaul financial regulation. Her regulatory expertise was to be a boon for Wells Fargo, which has been under scrutiny since 2016, when it revealed a series of consumer abuses.