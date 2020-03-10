CEO of Wells Fargo says it will take until next year to fix problems

The third chief executive of Wells Fargo in four years appeared in front of Congress on Tuesday, saying that there’s much the bank needs to do to fix its cultural problems, and isn’t expecting it to be done until 2021. Charles Scharf took over the troubled bank late last year. He replaced Tim Sloan, who resigned in March only a couple of weeks after being lambasted by members of Congress in his own hearing. Unlike Sloan, Scharf is an outsider, previously holding the jobs of CEO of Bank of New York Mellon and Visa. Since taking the job, Scharf has been candid that the bank still have much work to do and has been trying to resolve all of the bank’s legal problems. Wells Fargo’s sales practices scandal is nearly four years old at this point, and the bank continues to remain mired in legal and regulatory trouble. The San Francisco-based company paid a $3 billion fine just last month for its illegal sales practices, on top of the roughly $1.2 billion in fines it had already paid. The bank remains under restrictions imposed by the Federal Reserve, not allowing Wells Fargo to grow any larger until its cultural problems are fixed. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Canada says it will not be pressured by US into restricting Huawei’s access

Justin Trudeau’s industry minister said Canada won’t be strong-armed into a decision on restricting a Chinese technology giant’s access to next-generation wireless networks. The comments by Navdeep Bains come on the heels of a push by a group of US senators seeking to remove a preferred investment status for countries that allow for the installation of Huawei Technologies Co. equipment in their 5G networks. The Trump administration is pushing allies for an outright ban. Canada is the last member of the so-called Five Eyes network of English-speaking nations that share intelligence to make a call on Huawei. Australia followed the US lead in banning it. New Zealand has blocked it, while maintaining no final decisions have been made. Boris Johnson’s government opted for a mixed approach in the UK, allowing the Chinese company access to non-sensitive parts of its wireless network. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SPORTING GOODS

Dick’s removing guns from about 440 more stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., the largest US sporting-goods retailer, plans to accelerate its retreat from gun sales, removing weapons and other hunting products from about 440 more stores. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNET

Two senators say antitrust probe of Google should include search

The US Justice Department should expand its antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc.’s Google to include the Internet giant’s conduct in online search, in addition to digitial advertising, two senators said. Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said Tuesday that the department’s inquiry appears to be too narrowly focused on advertising even though the company is a monopoly in Internet search, “where the opportunities for anticompetitive conduct are substantial.”

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRUISE LINES

Royal Caribbean may be cut to junk bond status

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. may be cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings as fears intensify that the coronavirus will continue to dramatically reduce travel. S&P placed Royal Caribbean’s BBB- on watch negative as the spreading virus batters the tourism industry, affecting everything from airlines to casinos. As multiple cruise ships have been quarantined globally in an effort to contain the virus, investors have sold bonds or bought protection against default tied to debt of Royal Caribbean, as well as those of rivals Viking Cruises Ltd. and Carnival Corp. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HAIR CARE

Bidders line up to buy Coty hair and nail products business

Henkel, the German shampoo maker, and buyout firm KKR & Co. are among a small group of suitors proceeding to the second round of bidding for Coty Inc.’s professional hair and nail products business, people familiar with the matter said. Advent International and a separate consortium of Cinven and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority weren’t chosen to advance to the next round after they submitted initial offers last week, the people said. Private equity firms Bain Capital and Clayton Dubilier & Rice dropped out of the race, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Some suitors have made bids for just the Good Hair Day business or Coty’s Brazilian operations, the people said. The entire unit, which owns brands including Wella and Clairol, could fetch $7 billion to $8 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb launches competition for ‘most unconventional’ living space on the planet

Interested in building a fantasy home that looks like a boot? Or a UFO? Or some other unusual design? Airbnb is setting aside $1 million and enlisting the help of Billy Porter to make it a reality. The company is launching a competition to create the “most unconventional and unusual liveable spaces on the planet,” it said in a statement Tuesday. Airbnb has made headlines in the past with quirky vacation rentals like one shaped like a baked potato in Idaho, and a mansion in Malibu designed to resemble the one Barbie made famous. Now, it’s inviting people to create memorable designs of their own by applying for the program a nd writing an essay about their wild idea. The Emmy-winner Porter and the architectural firm MVRDV will be part of a panel that picks 10 winners, But the winning designs won’t be judged just on style: They also have to demonstrate “feasibility, sustainability and social good,” according to Airbnb. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ENERGY

PG&E settles with disaster-relief agencies

Pacific Gas & Electric told a federal bankruptcy judge Tuesday that it has settled a dispute with disaster-relief agencies that threatened to siphon money away from a $13.5 billion fund earmarked for victims of catastrophic wildfires in California caused by the nation’s largest utility. The breakthrough disclosed by a PG&E lawyer during a court hearing in San Francisco could remove a major stumbling block as the company scrambles to meet a June 30 deadline to emerge from bankruptcy proceedings that began early last year. The truce is designed to ensure people who lost family members and homes during a series of fires ignited by PG&E equipment during 2017 and 2018 get paid before two different taxpayer-backed agencies. It’s still unclear whether the deal worked out between the Federal Emergency Management Agency, California’s Office of Emergency Services, and lawyers for wildfire victims will satisfy everyone involved. PG&E attorney Stephen Karotkin said some final details were still being worked out with the help of a federal mediator.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS