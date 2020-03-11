Nike said it was reviewing its suppliers’ hiring practices in China, after The Washington Post and an Australian think tank reported that members of the Uighur Muslim minority were making shoes for the American brand in conditions that suggested they were coerced. One of its biggest suppliers in the world, the South Korean-owned Qingdao Taekwang Shoes Co., was now looking for ways to end the contracts of Uighur workers making Nikes in its factory, the American company said in a statement posted on its website. Nike had been ‘‘conducting ongoing diligence with our suppliers in China to identify and assess potential risks related to employment of people from’’ Xinjiang, the statement said. About 700 of the factory’s workers are members of the Uighur ethnic minority from the western region of Xinjiang, where the Chinese government has been on a campaign to strip the mostly-Muslim population of their culture, language, and religion. More than 1 million Uighurs have been put through reeducation camps aimed at ‘‘deradicalizing’’ them, according to Chinese authorities, and have now ‘‘graduated’’ from the camps. — WASHINGTON POST

AVIATION

FAA waives rule that forced airlines to fly nearly empty planes

Federal regulators waived a rule Wednesday that was causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes just to avoid losing takeoff and landing rights at major airports. The Federal Aviation Administration said it would suspend the rule through May 31 to help airlines that are canceling flights because of the new virus outbreak. The FAA assigns takeoff and landing rights, or “slots,” at a few big, congested airports. Airlines must use 80 percent of their highly coveted slots or risk forfeiting them. That FAA requirement — and especially a similar rule in Europe — led airlines to operate flights using those slots even if there were very few passengers. The FAA’s decision affects flights at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEVERAGES

Pepsi buys Rockstar for $3.85 billion

PepsiCo Inc. agreed to buy energy drink maker Rockstar Inc. for $3.85 billion as the soft drink and snacks giant seeks to expand its beverage range amid waning appetite for traditional sodas. The deal is one of the first strategic moves by PepsiCo Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta since he took over from Indra Nooyi in 2018. Pepsi and Las Vegas-based Rockstar have had a distribution agreement in North America since 2009. Pepsi and rival Coca-Cola Co. have been racing to expand their lineups of faster-growing drinks as consumers shun sugary beverages. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Neiman Marcus to close most of its outlet stores

Neiman Marcus Group Inc. will close the majority of its outlet shops and lay off hundreds of employees as the luxury retailer focuses on selling full-price goods at its department stores. Most of the company’s Last Call discount locations will shutter before the company’s next fiscal year, which begins in early August. Over the next eight months, Neiman Marcus will cut about 500 jobs within the outlet operation, though some employees will be placed in other roles within the company. Another 250 store-associate positions will be eliminated in the reorganization as well. Last Call serves as Neiman Marcus’s discount chain, with 22 stores in the United States. Though most will close, executives plan to keep some open to serve as clearance racks for residual inventory. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Consumer prices up slightly in February

US consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more expensive food. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1 percent last month, matching its January increase. Prices rose 2.3 percent compared with a year earlier. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices increased 0.2 percent in February and 2.4 percent compared with a year earlier. Inflation has been mild since the Great Recession ended more than a decade ago, and Wednesday’s figures indicate that hasn’t changed. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rush of refinancing sparked by record low rates

A measure of home-refinancing applications soared to the highest level since April 2009, a sign that some American homeowners may see a silver lining in the coronavirus outbreak that’s battering the economy and markets. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s refinance index surged 78.6 percent in the week that ended March 6 to, according to a report Wednesday that also showed the contract rate on a 30-year fixed loan fell to match a record low 3.47 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney shareholders narrowly approve compensation plan for new CEO

Walt Disney Co. shareholders greeted new chief executive Bob Chapek at the entertainment giant’s annual meeting by narrowly approving its executive compensation plan. Only 53 percent of shareholders approved the plan in a nonbinding vote, down from 57 percent last year. Three major advisory firms had recommended that shareholders reject the proposal, saying Disney’s executive pay was higher than peers’ and wasn’t sufficiently linked to company performance. Disney’s board disagreed with those conclusions. Bob Iger, who now serves as executive chairman following a 15-year stint as CEO, opened the meeting Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C., with words about the coronavirus. “We’re all sobered by the concern that we feel for everyone affected by this global crisis,” he said. Iger noted that Disney has endured wars, economic downturns, and other challenges in its nearly 100-year history. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Boeing to cash out loan to pay for costs related to grounding of 737 Max

Boeing plans to cash out a $13.8 billion loan meant to cover costs related to the grounding of the 737 Max passenger jet, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday, as recent market volatility creates new risks at a time when the company’s business is already in a historically fragile state. The company’s stock was down 10 percent by late morning on the news. The cash-out decision was reported earlier by Bloomberg News and separately confirmed by the person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. In a letter to employees Wednesday, Boeing’s top managers said the company is taking steps to ‘‘preserve cash’’ and relieve pressure on its suppliers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS