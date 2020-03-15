UK carriers and airports will need as much as 7.5 billion pounds ($9.2 billion) in support, the CEO of Virgin Atlantic Airways, Shai Weiss, wrote to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to a person familiar with the matter.

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines Inc., United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines Co. have all said they’re discussing potential government aid, without providing details.

Airlines in the United States and Europe cut flights, idled planes, and drafted plans to eliminate jobs while seeking government support to weather the most brutal downturn in the industry’s history.

Germany and France are weighing financial support to help get Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM through the crisis. The head of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA acknowledged the discount carrier is at the brink and pleaded for help. The Italian government is considering pumping 300 million euros ($333 million) into Alitalia and may take over the airline, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

American Airlines will slash long-haul international flights by 75 percent — the biggest reductions to date by a US carrier. It will cut service starting Monday through May 6. The airline will continue to operate one flight daily from Dallas-Fort Worth to London, one daily from Miami to London, and three weekly flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines also further trimmed international flights Sunday.

American’s US capacity will fall 20 percent in April and 30 percent in May from a year earlier. American is suspending flights from Boston, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles to London’s Heathrow Airport over the next seven days.

It’s also cutting flights temporarily to numerous cities in South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Flights to Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and some markets in northern South America will continue as scheduled.

Delta will temporarily suspend service between Detroit and London starting Monday and between New York’s John F. Kennedy and Dublin on March 18. Delta had already announced plans to reduce flying and seat capacity 40 percent, park 300 planes, suspend hiring, and offer unpaid voluntary leaves.

United Airlines earlier said it would cut April domestic capacity 10 percent and international 20 percent but warned additional reductions could follow.

The Scandinavian airline SAS AB said it will temporarily lay off up to 10,000 employees, or 90 percent of its workforce.

“It is important to say that we do not intend this to lead to permanent layoffs,” said the company’s chief executive, Rickard Gustafson, on Sunday.

The airline will also cancel most of its flights starting Monday. SAS said it will maintain certain routes in order to enable flights to return from various destinations. The company will be at the disposal of authorities to take home stranded citizens or maintain infrastructure that’s important to society, it said.

President Trump on Saturday added the United Kingdom and Ireland to the list of European countries facing temporary travel restrictions. Before they were included, travel curbs on Europe affected about 7,300 flights to the United States, or more than 2 million one-way passenger tickets over the one-month period, according to Cirium, which tracks traffic. The UK and Ireland adds about 4,300 more flights to the total.

“It is a crisis of global proportions like no other we have known,” British Airways chief Alex Cruz said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. It’s worse than the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001 and the financial meltdown of 2008-2009, he said.

Germany’s Lufthansa is expected to seek a loan from the state-run Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau bank; as a last resort the government could also purchase a stake, according to a person familiar with the plan. The airline is also considering a temporary halt to most of its business and suspending its dividend.

Both the French and Dutch governments vowed to provide support for Air France-KLM, in which France has a 14 percent stake and the Netherlands owns almost 13 percent.

Air France-KLM chief executive Ben Smith, addressing employees in a video, said the survival of the company is on the line.

“Right now we need to secure our future,” Smith said.