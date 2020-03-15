The administration announced the ‘‘enhanced entry screenings’’ on Friday as part of a suite of travel restrictions and other strategies aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Passengers on flights from more than two dozen countries in Europe are being routed through 13 US airports, where workers are checking their medical histories, examining them for symptoms, and instructing them to self-quarantine.

Scores of anxious passengers said they encountered jam-packed terminals, long lines, and hours of delays as they waited to be questioned by health authorities at some of the busiest travel hubs in the United States.

CHICAGO — Airports nationwide were thrown into chaos this weekend as workers scrambled to roll out the Trump administration’s hastily arranged health screenings for travelers returning from Europe.

But shortly after taking effect, the measures designed to prevent new infections in the United States created the exact conditions that facilitate the spread of the highly contagious virus, with throngs of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder in bottlenecks.

As confusion and anxiety spread, the airport situation threatened to deepen the coronavirus crisis for the Trump administration, which has struggled to mount a coherent response to the pandemic or convey a consistent message to the public about what the federal government is doing to mitigate the outbreak.

‘‘Last night we saw [passenger] safety and security was seriously compromised and people were forced into conditions that are against CDC guidelines and totally unacceptable,’’ said Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago in a news conference at the city’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday.

Without better communication, she warned, ‘‘you’re going to see more disasters like last night that are solely the responsibility of the federal government not listening.’’

It did not help that the president’s error-filled Wednesday address announcing the sweeping new travel ban, soon to expand to the United Kingdom and Ireland, left many rushing to fly home immediately. Officials hurried to correct the president’s statement that ‘‘all travel’’ from Europe would grind to a halt, but the weekend mayhem spurred another scramble.

District of Columbia resident Nik Kowsar, 50, said he was supposed to return home Tuesday from London but moved up his flight Saturday night after seeing photos of passengers stuck in hours-long delays at O’Hare as they awaited screening.

There were not many empty seats, he said: ‘‘So many other people made that decision as well.’’

‘‘Authorities are going to have to deal with the ramifications of the breakdown of whatever this system is supposed to be,’’ she wrote. ‘‘Not to mention needless exposure risks from containing thousands of passengers like this.’’

The scenes at the airports, which was captured in an outpouring of angry social media posts, resembled the chaotic implementation in early 2017 of President Trump’s travel ban. targeting citizens from predominantly Muslim countries, which triggered confusion and protests at US airports as travelers from the Middle East were detained or sent back with almost no warning.

In a tweet posted after midnight, several hours after reports of clogged terminals started circulating, acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf acknowledged the backup and said the Department of Homeland Security was trying to add screening capacity and help airlines expedite the process.

‘‘I understand this is very stressful,’’ Wolf said. ‘‘In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience.’’

US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Sunday that it ‘‘recognizes that the wait times experienced yesterday at some locations were unacceptable.’’

‘‘With this national emergency, there will unfortunately be times of disruption and increased processing times for travelers,’’ the statement said.

But lawmakers were sharply critical. Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois called the long lines ‘‘unacceptable’’ in a late-night tweet, saying the backups ‘‘need to be addressed immediately.’’

Senator Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, tweeted of delays stretching up to eight hours.

‘‘Admin was unprepared after Presidential ban on travel from Europe,’’ Durbin tweeted.

Senator Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, on Sunday wrote a letter to top officials at US Customs and Border Protection and the CDC asking what authorities are doing to ‘‘prevent the spread of this dysfunction.’’

Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, acknowledged the frustration over ‘‘longer than usual delays’’ but said in early Sunday tweets that ‘‘in several airports we’re seeing an immediate improvement.’’

‘‘We appreciate the patience of the traveling public as we deal with this unprecedented situation,’’ Morgan wrote. ‘‘We’re continuing to balance our efficiencies with ensuring the health and safety of all American citizens through enhanced medical screening. . . . Nothing is more important than the safety, health, and security of our citizens.’’

Kowsar, the D.C. resident who rushed home from London, said he was surprised that the only question he encountered while passing through customs at Dulles International Airport was, ‘‘Do you have any health conditions to declare?’’

‘‘I thought they were going to be screening everyone and checking temperatures,’’ Kowsar said.

He and other passengers from the London flight said they didn’t encounter longer-than-usual delays at customs. But a dozen flights from Europe and the United Kingdom are scheduled to arrive at Dulles.

At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, travelers spent hours in the cramped terminal waiting to fill out questionnaires from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dorothy Lowe, of Longview, Texas, said she stood in a customs line from 4 p.m. until after 7 p.m. Saturday after returning from a trip to Mexico.

‘‘We’re all being herded in the same line standing side by side,’’ Lowe told WFAA. ‘‘I’m less concerned about having to stand here for the amount of time that I am and more concerned about where the people are traveling from that are around me and what they may or may not have been exposed to.’’

Travelers reported similar problems at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. ‘‘Just waiting in a very long line with thousands of people to clear Customs at JFK T4,’’ one user wrote on Twitter. ‘‘Not sure who’s really taking things seriously.’’

As the delays stretched into the night, airports asked passengers to stay calm.

‘‘We ask for your patience as CBP/CDC agents are conducting enhanced screening for passengers, which may cause additional delays,’’ the Dallas-Fort Worth airport said in a statement Saturday night. ‘‘These measures are important for the health and safety of all.’’

‘‘Thank you for yr patience,’’ O’Hare tweeted to one person describing a six-hour wait for bags followed by several hours more in ‘‘shoulder-to-shoulder crowds.’’ The airport acknowledged customs was ‘‘taking longer than usual’’ because of the enhanced screenings.

‘‘We’ve strongly encouraged our federal partners to increase staffing to meet demand,’’ O’Hare said.

The scenes mirrored some of the mayhem in European airports after Trump late last week suspended travel from most of the continent.

The travel restrictions that spurred the new screening measures are set to broaden. The United States will also be banning travel from the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning Monday night at midnight, officials said, bringing the total number of US travel-restricted countries in Europe to 28.

At Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., on Sunday, about one-third of travelers emerging from the customs area wore masks or had them strapped around their necks.

Jana Asher, a contractor for the United Nations returning home to western Pennsylvania from South Sudan, said she was surprised that the immigration line for US citizens was longer than the one for noncitizens. She said she was traveling home via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as scheduled but had spoken with several other American passengers who had stepped up their flights after Trump announced the restrictions on travelers from Europe.

Asher, a statistics professor at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, said she plans to continue wearing a bandanna over her mouth and nose for the next 14 days to protect others in case she was exposed to the coronavirus during her international travel. One positive note: Because coronavirus is just hitting Africa, hand sanitizer there was still in ample supply, so she brought plenty home.

‘‘I didn’t bring home toilet paper,’’ she said with a smile, ‘‘because it would be impossible to pack.’’

Some airports, including in Chicago and Washington, D.CC, dealt with severe crowding at customs as some of the merely 13 sites in the country now accepting trips from Europe under President Trump’s travel ban, putting passengers in close quarters and causing long waits to exit the airport. Customs officials acknowledged in a statement that the conditions were “unacceptable.”

Logan International Airport, which was designated Friday as one of the 13 still taking in flights from Europe, did not seem to experience the same level of crowding, but still left some passengers baffled about the medical screening process.

Domonic Botto, who was rerouted to Logan instead of his home destination of Tampa as he returned from a trip to England and France, said passengers from Europe first mingled with all incoming traffic as they passed through customs, then were sent to a smaller, more crowded space for medical screening.

“We all kept saying that if we didn’t get it overseas, we definitely got it during this process,” Botto wrote in an electronic message to the Globe.