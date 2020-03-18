The technology that animated movies like “Toy Story” and enabled a variety of special effects is the focus of this year’s Turing Award, the technology industry’s version of the Nobel Prize. Patrick Hanrahan and Edwin Catmull won the prize for their contributions to 3-D computer graphics used in movies and video games. Edwin Catmull was hired by legendary filmmaker George Lucas to head the computer-technology division that became Pixar when Apple founder Steve Jobs bought it. Patrick Hanrahan was one of Catmull’s early hires at Pixar, now part of Disney. Together, the two worked on techniques that made graphics in movies like “Toy Story” look more lifelike, even though Hanrahan left Pixar years before the studio released that film. Catmull is the former president of Pixar and worked there for more than three decades. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEGAL

Weinstein to serve sentence in prison outside Buffalo

Harvey Weinstein has been assigned to a maximum-security prison in upstate New York to begin serving his 23-year sentence for sexual assault. The 67-year-old movie producer won’t be eligible for parole until Nov. 9, 2039. Weinstein was assigned to the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, N.Y., just east of Buffalo. Wende, with more than 950 inmates, has housed some notorious prisoners, including “Preppie Killer” Robert Chambers, who strangled 18-year-old Jennifer Levin in New York City’s Central Park in 1986, and Mark David Chapman, convicted of murdering Beatle John Lennon outside Manhattan’s Dakota apartment building. Wende has also housed Jimmy “The Gent” Burke, an alleged Mafia associate believed to be the mastermind of the 1978 Lufthansa heist, then the largest cash robbery in American history. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BREWERIES

Curbside beer in the era of coronavirus

Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name. But with the coronavirus popping up all over the country, a trip to your favorite tap room isn’t in the offing. So breweries are stepping up, offering curbside growlers to stave off the grumbling. Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday closing all restaurants and bars, except for takeout. But instead of grumbling, Tar Heels are growling. A number of other states around the country have put similar measures in place. But where one door shuts, another door may open, and breweries are finding that’s a car door. White Street Brewery in downtown Wake Forest is offering curbside service for people who bring in growler bottles to be filled with their signature tap beers. They also offer two-pint cans called “crowlers.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

British pound falls to lowest level against the dollar in more than 30 years

The British pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar in over three decades as the shocks caused by the coronavirus rippled through global markets. Investors fled from UK assets as the pandemic began spreading through Britain, with many fearing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s response has fallen short compared to measures taken by other European nations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSTRUCTION

Home building fell in February

Construction of new homes fell again in February, but not as much as the previous month. Those declines follow a December surge which had pushed home construction to the highest level in 13 years. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that builders started construction on 1.60 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, a decline of 1.5 percent from 1.62 million units in January. Application for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, fell 5.5 percent in February to an annual rate of 1.46 million units. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Medical facilities run by South African mines could treat COVID-19 patients

Hospitals and other medical facilities run by South African mining companies, which have expertise in screening for and treating tuberculosis, are being examined for use to treat coronavirus patients. The hospitals could be made available to both industry employees and the wider public, the Minerals Council, which represents most mining companies operating in the country, said in a statement. The number of people who have tested positive for the disease jumped to 116 on Wednesday, according to the health department. South African mines have large numbers of workers with tuberculosis, a result of the country’s HIV/AIDS epidemic and the damage inflicted by silica particles on the lungs of gold miners. Due to the large concentration of workers in often remote locations they have their own health facilities. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

More New Zealand steak headed to the US

An unexpected twist in the coronavirus chaos that’s roiling global markets and supply chains: Americans are poised to start eating more steaks from New Zealand. Prior to the global health crisis, a bulk of the world’s meat shipments were flowing to China, where deadly African swine fever ravaged the hog herd and had created a significant protein-supply gap. Then the virus hit and China’s surging appetite for imports paused as the economy slowed and port operations were snarled. For Silver Fern Farms, the largest producer of grass-fed red meat in New Zealand, that means the United States probably will become its biggest overseas market in 2020, taking the spot held by China in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Apple introduces a new version of iPad Pro

Apple Inc. unveiled a new version of its iPad Pro that supports laptop-like trackpads as a new means of controlling the tablet, as well as upgraded cameras and microphones. The company has also released a new MacBook Air model, with faster performance, a new keyboard, twice the storage capacity, and a lower price, Apple said in a statement on Wednesday. With the new iPad, Apple is further blurring the lines between a tablet computer, which is typically a touchscreen device, and a laptop, usually controlled with a keyboard and mouse or trackpad. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Former Goldman traders close hedge fund that wagered on stock volatility

A hedge fund founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders to wager on volatility in stock prices is winding down after the recent market turmoil. Malachite Capital Management, a New York-based firm that oversees about $600 million, plans to dissolve its funds, the firm said in a statement Tuesday, citing extreme adverse market conditions of recent weeks. The firm, founded by ex-Goldman Sachs traders Jacob Weinig and Joe Aiken, had received margin calls from counterparties including BNP Paribas after its trades went awry, people familiar with the matter said. Malachite had wagered on volatility in stock markets, a bet that came undone as the spreading coronavirus caused shares to plunge worldwide, the people said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen suspends European production

Volkswagen Group, the world’s largest carmaker, will suspend European production Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact bring an enormous share of the manufacturing sector to a virtual standstill. The German company said late Tuesday that it was responding to the rapid spread of the virus, disruptions to supply chains, and the fast decline in demand. Factories in Germany, Slovakia, Spain, and Portugal will wind down, as will components plants throughout in Europe. Production is expected to stop for two weeks, initially. — WASHINGTON POST