TJX to close all stores and online businesses for two weeks

Retail giant TJX Cos. said Thursday it will close all its stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia for two weeks, related online businesses, and take other steps to protect its finances, including evaluating its dividend, as it tries to withstand the damage caused by the coronavirus epidemic. The Framingham-headquartered company operates around 4,500 stores worldwide under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, Sierra, and Homesense brands. The announcement caused TJX shares to fall nearly 15 percent during intraday trading on Thursday, before recovering and ending the day at $41.46, slightly up from the day before. After the stock swoon, chief executive Ernie Herrman issued another statement clarifying that TJX is committed to paying out dividends “whenever the environment normalizes for the long term.” TJX just paid its most recent quarterly dividend of 23 cents a share in early March. Its current annual dividend is 92 cents. — JON CHESTO

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

GE Healthcare increasing manufacturing capacity

GE Healthcare CEO Kieran Murphy said on Thursday that his business is increasing its manufacturing capacity and output to keep pace with demand for medical equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 patients. Murphy cited “unprecedented demand for medical equipment, including ventilators.” The GE products include ultrasound devices, X-ray systems, patient monitors, and ventilators. The health care division of Boston-based General Electric is hiring more manufacturing workers and adding production lines at its factories, among other steps. — JON CHESTO

SMALL BUSINESS

SBA loans available for those impacted by the pandemic

The window has officially opened for US Small Business Administration disaster loans across Massachusetts in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The SBA on Wednesday evening confirmed that it has approved a disaster declaration request from Governor Charlie Baker for the state. Several Massachusetts counties along the Connecticut and Rhode Island borders already had a slight head start, because those two neighboring states received disaster declarations before Massachusetts did. Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for SBA loans of up to $2 million to help pay the bills during the crisis. The interest rate for small businesses is 3.75 percent, while the rate for nonprofits is 2.75 percent. The SBA allows payment plans that extend up to 30 years. Meanwhile, the Baker administration said it would postpone the collection of regular state sales taxes and room occupancy taxes from small businesses that would be due in March, April, and May; they would instead be due on June 20. Businesses that remitted less than $150,000 in sales and meals taxes, or room occupancy taxes, in the 12 months that ended on Feb. 29 would be eligible for this relief. — JON CHESTO

UNEMPLOYMENT

Jobless claims jump as virus prompts layoffs

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits surged last week by 70,000, indicating that the impact of the coronavirus was starting to be felt in rising layoffs in the job market. The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for benefits, a good proxy for layoffs, rose by 70,000 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000 last week. Both the one-week rise and the total number of applications were far above the levels seen over the past year as the country’s unemployment rate fell to a half-century low of 3.5 percent. Economists are predicting a surge in layoffs as efforts to contain the spreading coronavirus result in people losing jobs in a variety of industries from restaurants and bars to airlines and hotels. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates rises along with anxiety

Long-term mortgage rates climbed this week in a whip-sawing market amid deepening anxiety over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. Home loan rates had hit all-time lows two weeks ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan jumped to 3.65 percent this week from 3.36 percent last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.06 percent from 2.77 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

REMOTE WORK

Microsoft unveils new features on its corporate chat software — just in time

Microsoft unveiled new features for its Teams corporate-chat software, timed to the product’s third anniversary and arriving amid a surge of interest in digital workplace communications tools spurred by the Covid-19 outbreak. Several of the tools may be especially useful for employees in the new world of work from home. Real-time noise suppression should block out the sounds of background typing and family members sharing the same space amid virus isolation orders. Another feature lets users virtually ‘‘raise their hand,’’ a boon for large conference calls when everyone’s trying to talk. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GOVERNMENT

Trump administration again looking at ultra-long bonds

The Trump administration is revisiting the idea to issue ultra-long bonds as it grapples with how to finance a $1.3 trillion fiscal stimulus plan, according to people familiar with the matter. President Trump’s advisers are considering, among many options, 50-year, and 25-year bonds as they seek financing for additional federal debt with the lowest cost to taxpayers, the people said on the condition of anonymity to discuss economic policy deliberations. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow likes the idea, one of the people said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, although initially skeptical has warmed to it, the people said. Mnuchin has twice considered issuing 50- or 100-year bonds. Investors have pushed back at the idea because, in their view, ultra-long bonds could not be issued in a consistent and sustainable manner. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEAL-KITS

Blue Apron shares soar as many more cook at home

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares extended a record four-day surge that has seen the stock jump more than 1,100 percent this week alone as home cooking sees a resurgence. The meal-kit delivery company opened above $25 a share for the first time since the fall of 2018, as investors flock for safety from the coronavirus-driven rout. The optimism comes as Americans worry about a potential “shelter-in-place” order that would restrict their ability to leave their homes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

COFFEE SHOPS

Starbucks will draw on experience from coping in China

While for many US restaurants it seems the sky is crashing down, Starbucks has a unique perspective after having gone through the same thing in China. Their chief executive officer’s message is this: If the strategy to contain coronavirus worked in China, it will work in North America too. ‘‘Our team in China defined elevated cleaning protocols for stores,’’ CEO Kevin Johnson told investors during a meeting with shareholders that was webcast for health reasons. ‘‘They basically created a model we are now using around the world, and we know that model worked.’’ The company now expects 95 percent of its China stores to be open in some form by the end of March.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS