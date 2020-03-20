Meanwhile, Target is also boosting hourly wages, expanding its paid-leave policy, and delivering bonuses to thousands of store employees.

Full-time hourly workers hired by March 1 will receive $300 and part-time hourly workers will get $150 on April 2, the company said in a statement. Those extra payments add up to $365 million, which will be supplemented by another $180 million in early first-quarter bonuses for store, club, and supply-chain employees.

Walmart plans to dole out $545 million in early and special bonuses — as much as $300 a pop — to reward workers who are operating in overdrive to keep shelves stocked amid the coronavirus pandemic. It also plans to hire another 150,000 hourly employees.

Advertisement

The cheap-chic retailer said it’s raising hourly pay by $2 until at least May 2, and offering paid sick leave of up to 30 days for staffers who are 65 or older, pregnant, or have underlying medical conditions. It’s also doling out bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,500 for 20,000 hourly workers who oversee store departments like beauty or food and beverage.

Walmart, which just paid fourth quarter bonuses on Thursday, is issuing the first quarter payouts as though it had reached sales goals for the three-month period ending in April. Employees are set to see heartier pay stubs on April 2, April 30, and May 28, when another regularly scheduled bonus payday is set.

‘‘Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,’’ CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement.

Many large retailers, including Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Apple have closed their brick and mortar locations as consumers follow public health recommendations and ‘‘social distancing’’ protocols to stem the virus’s spread. Walmart has stayed open, though at reduced hours, to allow staff to replenish inventory and do more extensive cleaning. Business has been brisk as shoppers pile cleaning supplies, toilet paper, food, and other essentials into their carts.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the company announced US stores would open from 7 a.m., to 8:30 p.m. It designated a special shopping hour for customers older than 60 — who are at an elevated risk if they contract the virus — on Tuesday mornings beginning on March 24. They will be allowed to shop an hour before the location’s designated opening time.

It also set buying limits on paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

That’s little respite for many employees, though, who in some cases have been working through the night to sanitize the stores and restock shelves. Reinforcements may be on the way with the planned 150,000 new hires.