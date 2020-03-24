The New York Times analyzed registrations with the company, Shopify, which allows just about anyone with an email address and a credit card to create retail websites in short order. The company, which in the past helped build such successful e-commerce sites as Kylie Cosmetics, the $1.2 billion beauty brand founded by Kylie Jenner, has registered nearly 500 new sites over the past two months with names that include “corona” or “covid,” The Times found. Untold others have been started using other names.

New e-commerce sites that use the company’s services are filled with wildly exaggerated claims about virus-fighting products that may not even exist.

A popular technology company that has helped launch thousands of online retail sites has become a favorite tool for fly-by-night businesses looking to cash in on the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

One of the new sites marketed an “oxygen concentration” machine for $3,080. Another had the “Corona Necklace Air Purifier,” which for $59 claimed to provide “All Day Protection.” A third offered a $299 pill that promised “Anti-Viral Protection” for 30 days. And sites such as CoronavirusGetHelp.com and test-for-covid19.com marketed home test kits for $29.99 to $79, none of which have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Many of the sellers do not actually possess the goods, nor have they verified that the products are legitimate. Often, the sites’ operators are middlemen who fulfill customers’ orders by buying items on other websites — a kind of digital arbitrage known as “dropshipping.” Shopify is attractive to these new businesses because its software can integrate the sites with the distant vendors, mostly in China.

Amy Hufft, a Shopify spokeswoman, said the company last week closed more than 4,500 sites related to the virus. She said sites that did not back up the medical claims they made were suspended from the platform. By Monday, nearly all the sites identified by The Times had been removed.

Advertisement

“Our teams continue to actively review COVID-19 related products and businesses, and stores that violate our policies will be immediately taken down,” she said in an email.

Gibril Bachouchi, a 20-year-old Canadian engineering student in Algiers, told The Times in a video call how he started his Shopify site, killcoronavirus19.com.

Bachouchi said he created the store to raise money for a hospital where his aunt works as a doctor, after hearing it was short on face masks and other equipment. His site advertised the $3,080 oxygen machine last week, and a COVID-19 testing kit for $30.40, among other products.

“I was just like, ‘I’m a 20-year-old kid — what can I do to help a bit?’” Bachouchi said.

He watched videos on how to start a Shopify business, he said, and used the Shopify platform to log in to AliExpress, a Chinese retail site similar to eBay. He selected the oxygen concentrator and the testing kit from the Chinese site because they were among the “hottest-selling items,” he said. “You click a product you like on AliExpress and then it’s just on your website.”

Bachouchi said he used Shopify’s algorithm to set competitive prices and choose a markup; he said he chose 10 percent, though other resellers were typically charging 25 percent to 33 percent. As of last week, he had made no sales.

“Shopify pushes you to spend as much as you can on marketing,” Bachouchi said. “I just don’t have the money.”

Advertisement

A spokesman for Alibaba, the owner of AliExpress, said that medical testing kits were previously allowed under their policy “but given the current environment, we have made the decision to prohibit suppliers from listing COVID-19 testing kits.”

Mike Schmidt, founder of the digital marketing platform Dovetale, said the Shopify sites were emblematic of both the ease and the risks of setting up an e-commerce business. “It becomes much more accessible to sell things around COVID,” he said, cautioning that “there’s no verification label on these stores. There’s no one saying this is a trusted supplier.”

Though Shopify has been policing the new sites, it also encourages its customers to go into the dropshipping business. It offers a guide for starting such a business and makes money from them by charging a monthly fee and a percentage of sales. The Canadian company is one of the largest turnkey e-commerce sites in the world, bringing in $1.5 billion last year. In February, Shopify announced that it had hosted over 1 million businesses.

The operator of another Shopify dropshipping site, covid-defender.com, who would identify himself to The Times only as Radwan, said he lived in Denmark and had run Facebook ads for his site. The site sells face masks for $30 to $40, including one marketed for children described as “Kid Mask Protection Against Virus and Bacteria With N95 Standards.”

He said he believed the supplier’s statements that the masks were certified to the standards claimed. “It doesn’t say by any means that it provides 100% protection,” he said.

Advertisement

He said he had not heard of shortages of the masks he sold. “If I had heard of any shortage anywhere on the planet I would not sell it,” he said. Even so, he said, it was up to his customers to vet the products before buying.

“They shouldn’t trust these stores, and they have to find the proper information themselves,” he said.

Radwan’s and Bachouchi’s sites were among those that were no longer available as of Friday.