The Chicago-based aerospace giant’s resilience has been severely tested by a multipronged crisis. For more than a year, the company has been working to revive its flagship commercial jet, the 737 Max, after equipment flaws were linked to two deadly crashes that killed hundreds of people.

Details of the ‘‘voluntary layoff’’ plan — including who may be eligible, how many jobs will be cut and specific details of buyout packages — will be provided within three to four weeks, employees were told Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Boeing has started offering buyouts to its employees in a move to stave off more drastic workforce cuts, the latest in a series of drastic moves to contain the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More recently, the pandemic has gutted demand for Boeing’s passenger jets as airlines across the globe effectively grind to a halt. Boeing’s problems are compounded by the fact that the Seattle area, the center of its global manufacturing operations, is also an early hot spot for the virus.

Chief executive Dave Calhoun said in a letter to Boeing employees that the buyouts aim to ‘‘reduce the need for other workforce actions,’’ likely alluding to possible layoffs.

He offered a blunt interpretation of the company’s post-crisis prospects, suggesting that the market for its products could change drastically.

‘‘One thing is already clear: It will take time for the aerospace industry to recover from the crisis,’’ Calhoun wrote. ‘‘When the world emerges from the pandemic, the size of the commercial market and the types of products and services our customers want and need will likely be different.’’

He said it might take years for the industry to get back to its former glory.

‘‘We will need to balance the supply and demand accordingly as the industry goes through the recovery process for years to come,’’ Calhoun added.

The buyouts are the latest aggressive move to contain the financial damage. In mid-March, Boeing drew down the full amount of a $13.8 billion loan meant to cover costs related to the ongoing grounding of the 737 Max. It also halted new hires company-wide.

The company halted all production activities in the Puget Sound region of Washington state for two weeks starting March 23, affecting some 70,000 employees. The production halt was largely to contain a coronavirus outbreak within Boeing’s own Everett, Wash., factory, where an employee who contracted coronavirus is reported to have died. As of last week, the company had logged 32 confirmed cases.

Even before the pandemic, Boeing was hitting financial lows never before seen in its 103-year history. It finished 2019 with $76.5 billion in annual revenue, a whopping 24 percent drop from the previous year.

Boeing’s commercial aircraft division — once considered a cash cow that allowed it to outbid competitors for major military deals — could soon make less money than the Arlington, Va.-based defense division, which has historically accounted for a small portion of its revenue. The commercial division made $32 billion last year, compared to $26 billion on the defense side.

In television interviews last week, Calhoun insisted that Boeing had private financing options that could help sustain it. But analysts increasingly believe the company could face bankruptcy, mass layoffs, or both if public funding is not provided.

A Boeing official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the company will work with the Treasury Department to ‘‘determine the best path forward for our workforce and our business’’ once the department establishes eligibility requirements.

Boeing has said there should be at least $60 billion in ‘‘public and private liquidity, including loan guarantees,’’ for the broader aerospace manufacturing industry.

The recently finalized $2 trillion federal aid package quietly carved out a $17 billion fund for businesses deemed ‘‘critical to maintaining the national security.’’ Although the provision does not mention Boeing by name, it was inserted into the bill largely for Boeing’s benefit, said people who were involved in the aid deliberations.

In the letter Tuesday, Calhoun said the company would still deliver on its existing commercial and defense orders. He also pledged to be honest and transparent with employees.

‘‘I can’t predict with certainty what the next few months will bring, but I can commit to being honest about what’s happening and doing everything we can to protect our people and our business through this crisis,’’ Calhoun wrote.