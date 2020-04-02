Healey asks DPU to delay natural gas rate increases for pipeline replacements

Attorney General Maura Healey is asking the state Department of Public Utilities to delay any increases in the rates that natural gas customers pay to cover pipeline replacement projects. Healey filed the request this week, seeking a three-month delay. In her filing, Healey said the state’s public health crisis and its related economic impacts require the DPU to delay these customer surcharges, in large part because of the financial hardships so many gas customers face. Healey’s request is related to a practice in which the major gas companies can start passing on surcharges to customers on May 1 for pipeline work expected in the coming year. — JON CHESTO

CONVENIENCE STORES

Bonuses and raises to employees who work during pandemic

Supermarket chains aren’t the only ones raising their workers’ pay during the coronavirus pandemic. Convenience stores and gas stations are getting in on the act, too. The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association reported that several local c-store groups are giving bonuses and raises to employees for helping them keep the stores open and safe. Duxbury-based Verc Enterprises, for example, has given all full-timers a $500 bonus and all part-timers a $200 bonus, while increasing the pay of store managers by $100 per week and store workers by $2 per hour. Other examples: Nouria Energy gave a $1 per hour pay raise to all its employees, and Global Partners is giving its retail workers $50 in gift certificates for food each month. — JON CHESTO

ENERGY

Nation Grid acting US president made permanent

National Grid officially has a new boss of its US operations, and it’s a familiar face. The British utility company announced on Thursday that Badar Khan had been appointed president of the US business, which is based in Waltham, following the recent departure of Dean Seavers. Khan had been acting as interim president since November. Before that, he was president of the utility’s National Grid Ventures arm. Khan joined National Grid in April 2017. Meanwhile, Jon Butterworth has been promoted to run National Grid Ventures, Khan’s old job, after holding that position on an interim basis. — JON CHESTO

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan recalling more than 250,000 vehicles over air bag inflators

Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks, and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The vehicles have air bags with volatile ammonium nitrate that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. But they have a moisture-absorbing chemical that was supposed to make them safe. US safety regulators are to determine whether all inflators with the drying agent have to be recalled. The Nissan recall covers certain 2012 to 2017 Nissan NV Cargo and Passenger vans, the 2013 to 2015 Nissan Titan pickup and Armada large SUV, and the 2011 and 2012 Infiniti QX56 SUV. Documents posted Thursday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Takata packed in too much ammonium nitrate propellant while manufacturing the inflators. Nissan will notify owners later this month and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflator with one made by a different company. Takata had until the end of last year to prove that the inflators with the drying agent were safe, or NHTSA was to order them all to be recalled. NHTSA has not made a decision yet. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from a NHTSA spokesman. So far, at least 25 people have died worldwide after being hit by shrapnel from Takata air bag inflators, and more than 300 have been injured. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Coal companies owned by West Virginia governor to pay more than $5m fine

Billionaire West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s coal companies have agreed to pay more than $5 million for thousands of mine safety violations, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The civil case brought by prosecutors in Virginia last year on behalf of the US Department of Labor and the Mine Safety and Health Administration sought to claim payments on nearly 2,300 violations committed since 2014. Justice has been reported to be the richest man in West Virginia, with a fortune estimated at more than $1 billion by way of a vast umbrella of coal and agricultural businesses. The governor, whose companies have been perennially dogged in litigation over unpaid bills, has tried to put distance between himself and his businesses, saying that his children run them. The mining violation lawsuit listed Justice and his son and daughter as controllers of the companies. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Germany relies on private labs to ramp up virus testing

Germany has a powerful weapon in the battle to contain COVID-19: a wealth of private laboratories that are helping it test more than 50,000 people a day. The country had already tested about 920,000 people through late March and checked more than 350,000 people in the past week alone, the Robert Koch Institute public health group said Tuesday in a report. That may still understate the country’s total effort, since not all the laboratories that have done assays have yet submitted numbers for last week. Germany’s widespread testing — still not as comprehensive as many there would like — has enabled better tracking of the coronavirus’s spread than in many other European nations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford may propose reprise of ‘cash for clunkers’

Ford Motor Co. would like the US government to sponsor an automotive stimulus program to help the industry get back on its feet after the coronavirus crisis abates. One model being considered is the government’s “cash for clunkers” program of more than a decade ago, which helped stimulate auto sales following the global financial crisis by encouraging drivers to turn in older cars in exchange for money toward buying new ones. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TELEVISION

‘Let’s Make a Deal’ a favorite of those forced to stay home

Shut-in television viewers tuned in to the game show “Let’s Make a Deal” in record numbers last week. TV programs across the dial recorded superlatives last week with a captive audience of millions of Americans told to stay home because of the coronavirus. Few were as interesting as the newfound fervor for CBS’ “Let’s Make a Deal,” which recorded its most-watched week since the show was brought back 11 years ago with Wayne Brady as host, the Nielsen company said. Viewers also gave “The Price is Right,” now hosted by Drew Carey, its biggest audience in four years, Nielsen said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Southwest joins American in seeking US help

Southwest Airlines Co. said it would apply for federal aid, becoming the second US carrier to confirm it will seek assistance as the new coronavirus batters travel demand. The discounter will file an application “to discuss the specific details regarding possible grants” to boost liquidity and provide staff job security, according to a US regulatory filing Thursday. The carrier joins American Airlines, which has said it would apply for as much as $12 billion in aid. Southwest didn’t say how much it would seek.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS