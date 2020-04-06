Auto insurers return money to customers during ‘unprecedented’ driving slump

Auto insurers Allstate Corp. and American Family Insurance are returning some money to customers as widespread shutdowns across the United States from the coronavirus cut down on driving.

Allstate expects to give back more than $600 million, with personal auto customers receiving 1 percent of their monthly premium in April and May, according to a statement Monday. American Family Insurance said it plans to return about $200 million to its auto insurance customers through a one-time payment of $50 per covered vehicle.

“Given an unprecedented decline in driving, customers will receive a shelter-in-place payback of more than $600 million over the next two months,” Allstate chief executive Tom Wilson said in his company’s statement. “This is fair because less driving means fewer accidents.”