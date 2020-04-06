Four Massachusetts companies among a group highlighted by Goldman Sachs for fighting virus

Goldman Sachs analysts have created a basket of more than 20 health care companies developing treatments, vaccines, and tests for the coronavirus pandemic, including four in Massachusetts: Alnylam, Kiniksa, Moderna, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The list “is not all-encompassing,” but the analysts say it “provides a wide-enough, representative, and global sample of names with newsflow likely over the next 12 months.” Goldman expects the basket will continue to command a “goodwill” premium while hedging against individual stock volatility. At the top of Goldman’s list is Gilead Sciences Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are expected to report clinical results from experimental COVID-19 treatments this month. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have the most promising vaccines, analysts said. The other companies are Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., BioNTech SE, CSL Ltd., Danaher Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Grifols SA, Incyte Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Vir Biotechnology Inc., and Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Yellen warns that employment data could rise to levels not seen since the Great Depression

Economic data in the United States could reach levels not seen since the Great Depression, but the country’s health preceding the coronavirus pandemic should place it in a good position for recovery, said former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. Initial jobless claims reached nearly 10 million in the two weeks ended March 28, an “absolutely shocking” number that indicates the unemployment rate is probably about 12 percent to 13 percent and is moving higher, Yellen told CNBC in an interview on Monday. Gross domestic product could contract at least 30 percent in the second quarter, on an annualized basis, she warned. The key to a quick recovery is making sure people’s incomes remain supported and their ties to employment stay intact during the shuttering of the economy, said Yellen, who stepped down from the Fed in 2018 and is now a distinguished fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Yellen said that there are likely to be lingering effects of the crisis for years, but that the economy’s strength before the pandemic should enable the unemployment rate to return to normal more quickly. The speed of the economic recovery “depends to my mind on just how much damage is done during the time that the economy is shut down,” she said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

UK court finds that Volkswagen used device to defeat emissions tests

A UK court ruled that Volkswagen used a so-called device to help its diesel vehicles defeat emissions tests, a decision that allows 91,000 customers to proceed with a class action against the carmaker. The case, one of the biggest class-action suits filed in Britain, adds to its legal woes for VW, now in the fifth year of its struggle with the diesel scandal. VW is facing a wave of litigation by drivers who want their money back for the loss in value of their diesel cars because of the software manipulation exposed by US regulator in September 2015. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEAUTY PRODUCTS

Sales soar as those stuck at home do their own hair, nails

Stuck inside with nowhere to go, Chloe Smith still makes sure she has her hair and nails done. The 17-year-old high school student has swapped her regular salon appointments with an at-home DIY beauty parlor, complete with a nail kit, UV light for gel manicures, and a box of home relaxer. She may not have to head to class — her Chicago-area school is closed at least through the month — but she’s still posting to TikTok. “I won’t record if I look a mess,” Smith said, laughing. Sales for nail grooming products like cotton balls jumped 58 percent last week, compared to the week before, according to data from Nielsen. Nail polish remover purchases also increased more than 50 percent during that same time period. Sales for hair coloring products rose 19 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

United Airlines sued by a passenger who was denied a refund for cancelled flight

United Airlines was sued by a passenger for refusing to issue refunds for canceled flights, three days after US regulators ordered airlines to reimburse customers. The passenger, Jacob Rudolph, filed the suit in federal court in Chicago on Monday, saying he was denied a refund request for three plane tickets he purchased in January to travel to Minneapolis/St. Paul from Hilton Head Island, S.C., on April 4. Airline passengers throughout the United States are increasingly taking to social media to air their frustrations about not being able to get refunds for canceled trips. The US Department of Transportation on Friday reminded carriers that they are required to reimburse fliers for fares and fees. Rudolph said he was denied a refund for the more than $1,500 he spent on the tickets and told he could rebook the flights or receive a credit for travel within a year of the original travel date. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DAIRY

Bankruptcy court approves asset sale of Dean Foods

A bankruptcy court has approved the asset sale of one of the nation’s biggest dairy companies, Dean Foods. Dean Foods Co. got the go-ahead to sell $433 million worth of properties and interests to the Dairy Farmers of America. Dean filed for bankruptcy protection in November of last year. Another major milk producer, Borden Dairy Co., filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year. The dairy industry has been struggling for decades as consumers increasingly shun milk for juice, soda, and an array of non-dairy milk substitutes made from soy, almonds, or oats. Since 1975, the amount of liquid milk consumed per capita in the United States has tumbled more than 40 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

American cuts flights from NYC area by 95 percent

American Airlines Group Inc. will slash daily flights from New York-area airports by 95 percent, joining United Airlines in eliminating most operations in the nation’s largest city as the increase in Covid-19 cases guts travel demand. Daily departures from New York’s LaGuardia airport will tumble to eight on Tuesday through May 6, with a drop to three at John F. Kennedy International, American told employees late Sunday. Departures from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International will fall to two on April 9, bringing the total for the three airports to 13. That compares with an average of 271 in April 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Stimulus makes it cheaper to fly on private jets

The US government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package comes with a perk for high fliers: Flights are getting cheaper for some private jet customers. The legislation, known as the CARES Act, suspended a 7.5 percent federal excise tax on commercial air transportation through year-end, a move that would help big US carriers. But it will also benefit some customers of private jet operators such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s NetJets, and broker PrivateFly. Some private jet operators were early beneficiaries of the pandemic’s initial disruption, which resulted in a surge in inquiries from wealthy travelers seeking a way around busy airport terminals and crowded jetliners. But after the initial surge, much of that business has declined along with the rest of the aviation industry, Twidell said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS