Stocks surge as virus slows in some areas

Wall Street analysts have been closely tracking the growth path of infections, with some spotlighting recent news as an indication that the outbreak could be near a peak in the United States. Analysts highlighted the tentative deceleration of infections in New York as a good sign for other virus hot spots in the country, and for stock market sentiment.

The number of new confirmed deaths and infections is slowing in parts of Europe, and the number of deaths in New York has been steady for two days. In Italy and Spain, the total number of patients continues to climb, but the rate of new infections is no longer rising.

NEW YORK — Stocks rallied Monday as investors seized on signals that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking in some of the world’s worst-hit places.

“This does not mean that the all clear is immediate, nor does it mean that the US economy will quickly recover. But the light at the end of the tunnel is starting to emerge,” Dan Clifton, a partner at Strategas Research Partners, a financial and economic consulting firm, wrote in a note.

The optimism drove shares sharply higher. The S&P 500 rose 7 percent, its biggest gain since March 24, when it climbed more than 9 percent.

Some areas of the market that have been hit hardest by shutdowns of economic activity soared. Hotel chain Marriott and casino company Wynn, for example, each rose more than 15 percent. Credit card companies also rallied, after being hammered by soaring unemployment in recent weeks, which makes people less likely to pay their bills. Capital One and Discover Financial both jumped more than 15 percent. Payment giant Visa rose more than 11 percent.

Shares of cruise operator Carnival jumped by more than 20 percent after Saudi Arabia’s state investment fund said it has acquired an 8 percent stake in the company.

Still, there was a strong defensive tilt to trading. The utilities sector — typically an area dominated by risk-averse investors — was one of the best performing in the S&P 500, with a gain of almost 8 percent.

That suggests investors still see plenty of reason to be cautious.

The slowing of the spread of the disease is a good first step in reducing the effect on hospitals, but it still could take some time to open the economy more broadly. On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York cautioned that the state was still facing an emergency.

Plus, consumers — the chief economic engine in the United States — remain worried about how efforts to contain the virus will affect them. A Federal Reserve survey conducted in March showed that Americans’ pessimism about the labor market is testing new limits.

Expectations that unemployment will be higher a year from now rocketed up, as have workers’ estimations of the chance that they may lose their own job, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Survey of Consumer Expectations.

A more widespread approach to testing that gives companies and consumers confidence that life is returning to some semblance of normal will be crucial, Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist for private banking at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in an email.

“Progress on that front, or the lack thereof, is a potential source of future market volatility,” Clemons wrote. “I don’t think we’re out of the woods quite yet.”

Representatives of the Group of 20 countries are expected to meet “very soon — this week” to address the enormous oversupply of oil on the world markets, Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, said in an interview Monday.

Birol, whose organization serves as an energy watchdog for industrialized nations, said that the glut of oil building in the market is too big for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, to resolve. This group, known as OPEC Plus, is expected to meet by teleconference Thursday, in part to resolve a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Birol said that even if these oil officials agreed to reduce production by 10 million barrels a day — a staggering amount equivalent to about 10 percent of consumption in normal times — there would still be a surplus this quarter of 15 million barrels a day, according to his agency’s numbers.

Initially, “there would be an upbeat mood in the market, but after a while people would realize there is still a huge amount of supply overhang,” he said.

Birol also said that he was worried about the fate of the global oil industry, which he called “one of the pillars of the global economy,” and its tens of millions of employees.

President Trump and his economic advisers are considering the possibility of issuing coronavirus “war bonds” as an effort to finance the swelling cost of propping up an economy facing a deep recession.

CNBC television host Jim Cramer has been calling publicly for the Trump administration to issue war bonds to finance the economic relief effort and rally the country. On Monday, he asked Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, if the concept was on the table.

“You know, Jimmy, as far as I’m concerned, I think it’s a great idea,” Kudlow said. “This is a time, it seems to me, to sell bonds in order to raise money for the war effort.”

Kudlow said that he has spoken to Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the idea. They have not decided whether to move ahead with it or what the maturity or rate on the bonds would be. It’s possible that a war bond could just be the existing 30-year bond rebranded.

When asked about the idea by Cramer last week, Mnuchin suggested that the current menu of bonds was insufficient.

“You can buy as many 30-years as you want,” Mnuchin said. “That’s no problem.”

As health experts scramble to understand the coronavirus and fight its spread, economists believe they can help.

One economist at the Inter-American Development Bank, who typically spends his days thinking about industrial policy in Latin America, recently looked at a map showing that hospitals may not have the resources needed to treat patients while those in other regions have plenty of supplies.

That is the kind of problem, he argued, that economists can help solve.

They could help set up a new market for ventilators, for instance, that would allow hospitals with a surplus to move their equipment to facilities facing a deficit.