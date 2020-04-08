Fed to Give Details on Mid-Size Business Lending This Week

The Federal Reserve will announce details this week on a lending program for midsized businesses hurt by the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Congress directed the Fed to create the so-called Main Street lending program as part of a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package, signed into law last month.

The lending facility is for companies with more than 500 employees that are disqualified from small business loans and too small for federal loans reserved for larger companies.