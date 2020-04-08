US makes $490 million deal with GM for emergency ventilators

‘‘We’re grateful to the GM team for working with the federal government to expand our nation’s supply of ventilators as the pandemic evolves,’’ said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

The agency said it expects GM to deliver more than 6,000 ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile of medical devices by June 1. The mechanical breathing devices are needed to treat a wave of coronavirus patients expected to overwhelm hospitals in the coming weeks. The cost per ventilator made by GM is about $17,000.

General Motors has inked a deal to provide 30,000 ventilators to the US government for $490 million, the Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday. The order is due to be completed by the end of August, months after the peak need for ventilators.

‘‘We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis,’’ GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement Wednesday.

The contract between GM and the government is the latest development in a weekslong effort by US automakers to change their automotive production lines into ventilator factories. General Motors has partnered with Washington-based Ventec, a relative newcomer to the industry, to mass-produce the devices in a GM plant in Indiana. Ford is partnering with Florida-based Airon, which makes portable ventilators generally used to transport patients.

President Trump ordered GM to build ventilators on March 27, invoking the Defense Production Act, a law that allows the US government to force companies to build needed supplies during an emergency. In a series of tweets, Trump slammed GM, imploring the company to ‘‘START MAKING VENTILATORS NOW!!!!!!’’ GM had already begun its effort, though, spurred on by a nonprofit called ‘‘Stop the Spread.’’

GM previously said it would build the ventilators at cost, meaning it wouldn’t take in a profit from the production of the machines. A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether that was still the case.

Chris Brooks, chief strategy officer for Ventec, said the cost is higher than it might have been otherwise because it includes new tooling and setup costs. The price includes accessories like bacterial filters and roll stands, he said, adding that GM is producing the ventilators at cost.

The GM version of the Ventec ventilator has fewer features to expedite production, Brooks said.

Consultants and analysts focused on automotive supply chains said car manufacturers are moving at record speed, and likely couldn’t start pumping out ventilators any faster. Had they wanted to meet demand by the peak in mid-April, they would have needed to start earlier, when Trump and other lawmakers were still downplaying the threat, assuring citizens that the virus would simply pass through without incident.