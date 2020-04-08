Wall Street jumps 3.4%, and it actually holds this time

The market’s upward swings have recently been bigger than the downward moves, though, amid signs that deaths and infections may be nearing a peak or a plateau in some of the world’s hardest-hit areas. Some investors are envisioning the other side of the economic shutdown that’s gripping the world as the authorities try to slow the spread of the virus.

It was the latest about-face in a brutally volatile stretch for the US stock market, which has flip-flopped from gains to losses for six straight days. On Tuesday, stocks had been headed for a similar gain, only for it to disappear in the last minutes of trading.

NEW YORK — Stocks shot to a 3.4 percent gain on Wall Street Wednesday as investors chose to focus on the optimistic side of data about the coronavirus outbreak’s trajectory.

The S&P 500 has jumped nearly 23 percent since hitting a low 2½ weeks ago, building on earlier gains driven by massive amounts of aid promised by governments and central banks for the economy and markets.

Many analysts say they’re skeptical of the rally, given how much uncertainty still remains. The death toll continues to rise, millions of people are still losing jobs by the week, and the economic pain is worldwide. France’s central bank said its economy had entered a recession, with a 6 percent drop in the first three months of the year.

But optimism rose in the market Wednesday after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, said the White House is working on plans to eventually reopen the country. President Trump later said it “will be sooner rather than later.”

“It’s positive that people are talking about reopening the economy,” said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist for LPL Financial. “The White House has been talking about that. The more we can focus on what the economy will look like several months out, the better it will be for markets.”

The S&P 500 climbed 90.57 points, or 3.4 percent, to 2,749.98. It closed roughly where it was about 30 hours earlier. The S&P 500 had been heading for an even bigger gain on Tuesday, but a 3.5 percent rise suddenly vanished in the afternoon.

For some investors, the index’s rally since March 23 means a new “bull market” has been born. Others, though, want to see the gains hold for six months before confirming that it’s a bull market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 779.71 points, or 3.4 percent, to 23,433.57, and the Nasdaq was up 203.64, or 2.6 percent, to 8,090.90.

Stocks that have been beaten down the most since the sell-off began in February led the way, including energy companies, retailers, and travel-related companies.

Gap rose 12.6 percent, United Airlines 12.4 percent, and Diamondback Energy 13.5 percent as investors envisioned people shopping again, flying for vacations, and driving to the office once stay-at-home orders are relaxed. All three, though, are still down more than 50 percent for 2020 so far.

Shares of health insurers and other stocks got an extra boost after Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign. Investors had been wary of his Medicare For All proposal and other plans that could have restricted profits.

UnitedHealth rose 8 percent, and Anthem jumped 10.3 percent.

Another bounce came in the afternoon after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its meeting last month, when it slashed short-term interest rates back to nearly zero. The minutes confirmed expectations that the Fed will do “whatever it takes” to support markets, said Bob Miller, head of Americas fundamental fixed income at BlackRock.

Uncertainty, though, is still the dominant force. The World Trade Organization said global trade could fall 13 to 32 percent this year. The wide range is due to how unpredictable the pandemic is.

Companies are also preparing to report financial results for the first three months of the year in upcoming weeks. The numbers are likely to be bleak, but investors don’t know how long that will last. McDonald’s on Wednesday pulled its forecast for restaurant growth and other measures for 2020 and the long term, citing the uncertainty created by the pandemic.