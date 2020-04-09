The state’s largest nature conservation group will soon have a new leader. Mass Audubon has tapped David O’Neill, currently a top executive with the National Audubon Society, to take over as the president of the Lincoln-based nonprofit when Gary Clayton retires in May. O’Neill (right) will oversee an organization with 260 full-time employees and more than 900 seasonal workers, a budget of nearly $31 million, and a portfolio of nature centers, wildlife sanctuaries, and other properties totaling 38,000 acres across the state. For the past five years, O’Neill has served as the chief conservation officer and senior adviser to the chief executive of the national Audubon group. Mass Audubon, which is independent of the national group, began recruiting candidates to replace Clayton after Labor Day and conducted four rounds of in-person interviews, from January through early March, before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in the United States. The Mass Audubon board voted unanimously to hire O’Neill on March 26, and an employment contract with him was signed a few days later. — JON CHESTO

SMALL BUSINESS

Mass. banks process about 10,000 applications for SBA loans

Lenders across Massachusetts have processed about 10,000 applications for loans through the Small Business Administration’s new Paycheck Protection Program, totaling nearly $3 billion in loan requests approved by the SBA as of Tuesday night. That’s according to Bob Nelson, the SBA’s top administrator in Massachusetts. By way of comparison, he said, the SBA had approved more than 300,000 PPP loans across the country as of Tuesday night totaling $80 billion. The $349 billion program, created by Congress as part of its recent $2 trillion federal stimulus package, provides low-interest loans to small businesses to cover their payroll costs and certain other expenses during an eight-week period to help keep them afloat. They can get all or most of the loans forgiven if they substantially retain workers on their payrolls over those eight weeks. Banks first started accepting applications on Friday, though many were not ready right away in large part because federal guidelines for the program were only issued on Thursday night. — JON CHESTO

VIDEO CONFERENCING

Shareholder accuses Zoom of hiding flaws in app

Zoom Video Communications Inc. was accused by a shareholder of hiding flaws in its video-conferencing app, part of a growing backlash against security loopholes that were laid bare after an explosion in worldwide usage. In a complaint filed Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, the company and its top officers were accused of concealing the truth about shortcomings in the app’s software encryption, including its alleged vulnerability to hackers, as well as the unauthorized disclosure of personal information to third parties including Facebook Inc. Investor Michael Drieu, who filed the suit as a class action, claims a series of public revelations about the app’s deficiencies starting last year have dented Zoom’s stock price — though the shares are still up 67 percent this year as investors bet that the teleconferencing company would be one of the rare winners from the coronavirus pandemic. From Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla to New York City’s Department of Education, agencies around the world have begun to ban usage of the app, which has risen during the coronavirus lockdown as a home for everything from virtual cocktail hours to Cabinet meetings and classroom learning. On Tuesday, Taiwan barred all official use of Zoom, becoming one of the first governments to do so. — Bloomberg News

INTERNATIONAL

WTO says pandemic could cause trade disruption not seen in the postwar era

The coronavirus pandemic could cause a deeper collapse of international trade flows than at any point in the postwar era, the World Trade Organization said. The Geneva-based trade body presented two possible scenarios for global trade in the years to come in a report published Wednesday, noting that the unprecedented nature of the health crisis could result in a wide range of outcomes. In an optimistic scenario, the WTO said global merchandise trade could fall 13 percent in 2020 and rebound 21 percent in 2021. In a pessimistic case, the volume of global goods trade could drop by as much as 32 percent this year with the possibility of a 24 percent increase next year. In this situation, world GDP could shrink by as much as 8.8 percent in 2020 and expand by 5.9 percent in 2021. — Bloomberg News

MEDICINE

Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, to make ventilators

Foxconn, the company responsible for assembling most of the world’s Apple iPhones, will aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by developing and making ventilators in the United States. The Wisconsin plant owned by Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., will be used to manufacture ventilators, Medtronic chief executive Omar Ishrak told CNBC. Foxconn confirmed the partnership in a statement on Wednesday but did not say when it will start making the medical equipment. Evelyn Tsai, spokesperson for founder Terry Gou, said production would take place in Wisconsin and Taiwan. — Bloomberg News

AVIATION

Flying drops to lowest level since the early 1960s

Almost every day over the past three weeks, the number of people flying in the United States has reached a record low as the pandemic kept people home. But on Tuesday, the levels crossed a stark dividing line: fewer than 100,000 people. The steady and sustained fall in passengers — now 95 percent below levels a year ago — hasn’t been seen since the dawn of the jet age in the early 1960s, say experts who follow aviation trends. Air travel in the United States fell to zero for a handful of days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the industry was depressed for months. But the drop wasn’t nearly as prolonged as the impacts so far from COVID-19, which has prompted widespread stay-at-home orders. — Bloomberg News

AVIATION

Demand for planes could drop by half

Demand for new aircraft could drop by almost one-half if the coronavirus forces airlines to keep much of their fleets grounded for six months, according to a report by Roland Berger. Under the so-called ‘‘recession’’ scenario, airlines will likely need about 10,000 fewer new aircraft through 2030 than would have been the case without the pandemic, the consultancy firm said in a report on Wednesday. The best case is a ‘‘rebound,’’ whereby fleets are grounded for two months, and just 790 fewer aircraft are delivered. Roland Berger’s worst-case estimate is a grim prospect for investors in Boeing and Airbus, which has seen factories making some of its best-selling models slow down from record rates. — Bloomberg News

AUTOMOTIVE

Fiat Chrysler recalling more than 365,000 vehicles over camera problem

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 365,000 vehicles mainly in North America because the rear view camera image can stay illuminated longer than allowed. The recall covers certain Ram pickups and Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Renegade vans and SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years. Also included are certain 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Cherokee SUVs and 2019 Dodge Challenger muscle cars. All have 8.4-inch or 12-inch radio displays. The displays can stay illuminated for more than 10 seconds after the vehicles are shifted out of reverse gear. This can distract drivers. Fiat Chrysler says no crashes or injuries have been reported. Owners will be notified starting May 22. Dealers will update the software or it could be done over the Internet. — Associated Press