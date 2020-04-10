Global Oil Deal Elusive as Saudis Suffer String of Setbacks

And a meeting of energy ministers from the Group of 20, which the cartel had hoped could add another 5 million barrels a day of cuts, ended with a statement that supported measures to stabilize the market but didn’t commit to specific supply reductions, according to a draft of the communique.

After two days of talks, it remained unclear whether the kingdom had resolved the differences with Mexico that would allow its agreement for a record 10 million barrel-a-day supply reduction to proceed.

A global deal to cut oil production and save the market from a coronavirus-induced breakdown proved elusive on Friday as a diplomatic initiative led by Saudi Arabia suffered repeated setbacks.

These diplomatic obstacles cast doubt on efforts to revive the market from a debilitating slump in prices to the lowest in almost two decades, which has exposed governments and companies around the world to severe financial pressure.

It was now up to the Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and President Trump — who instigated the deal — to salvage something.

“We are trying to get Mexico, as the expression goes, over the barrel,” Trump said in a White House news conference Friday.

If the deal can be finalized, the proposed OPEC+ cuts would dwarf any previous market interventions. They would also end the destructive price war between Riyadh and Moscow that’s flooded the market with crude just as demand collapses because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“Even if poorly implemented, the agreement is substantial and will make a difference to the market,” said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president of macro oils at consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd. Partial compliance of the kind Mexico is demanding “won’t stop this production agreement from having a big — and swift — impact on supply and demand fundamentals.”

All but one nation among the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies endorsed the production cut equivalent to about 10 percent of global supply. Mexico insisted that it could cut by only 100,000 barrels a day, not the 400,000 OPEC+ was asking for, and blocked passage of Thursday’s deal.

On Friday morning, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico said he had resolved the matter in a call with Trump. The United States would make an additional 250,000 barrels a day of cuts on Mexico’s behalf, Lopez Obrador said at a news conference, although it was unclear whether Saudi Arabia had accepted the proposal.

Trump said he had agreed to “help Mexico along” in making a deal with Russia and Saudi Arabia. The United States will make up the difference between the 100,000 barrels a day Mexico is able to cut and the 400,000 requested by OPEC+, he said.

Russia appeared satisfied. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that Putin considers the OPEC+ deal to be fully agreed and regards it “very positively.”

OPEC+ has been put under intense pressure to do a deal by Trump and American lawmakers, who fear thousands of job losses in the US shale patch. Yet the American president hasn’t promised to make deliberate production cuts. Instead, he will let market forces do their work, allowing low prices to deliver “automatic” output curbs.

That sentiment was reiterated by his energy secretary, Dan Brouillette, in opening remarks at the Group of 20 meeting Friday. He predicted a decline of nearly 2 million barrels a day in US output by the end of this year.

“The extreme volatility we are seeing in oil markets is detrimental to the global economy at a time when we can least afford it,” said Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency, who’s been a key figure in the diplomatic effort to broker a global deal.

If Saudi Arabia can overcome the obstacles and lead the world to a 15 million barrel-a-day production cut, it would be a historic achievement. However, it would also be just a fraction of the 20 million to 35 million barrels a day in estimated global demand losses as billions of people stay confined to their homes and businesses close to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

West Texas Intermediate crude plunged more than 9 percent on Thursday, settling at below $23 a barrel, as traders and analysts said the cut was too small to prevent an oversupply of crude.

“With demand likely down 20 percent this quarter, we believe the agreed cuts won’t be enough to prevent oil inventories from rising sharply over the coming weeks,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG.