GrubHub doesn’t do as well as expected in stay-at-home era

If investors were hoping that Americans sheltering in place would be good for food-delivery companies, GrubHub Inc. just threw cold water on that idea, cutting earnings guidance as demand suffered in New York and elsewhere. The Chicago-based company said it would aim to generate $5 million in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization in the second quarter. In doing so, GrubHub seemed to abandon a commitment to generate $100 million in adjusted earnings this year. GrubHub’s shares fell about 8 percent to $41.43. The entire food delivery business is being roiled by closing restaurants and customers deciding to cook their own food rather than risk coming into contact with other people. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AVIATION

Mnuchin wants strict rules for airlines seeking government help

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is not budging on strict guidelines for airlines wanting taxpayer aid, according to people familiar with the matter. US carriers hoping for less stringent repayment demands on federal funding for payroll assistance see very little room for negotiation with Treasury officials, said the people, who asked for anonymity to discuss private negotiations. The nation’s four largest carriers were reviewing grant offers received over the weekend. At least three discount airlines are to discuss proposals with the agency today, one of the people said. Treasury is facing pressure to start doling out money soon to an airline industry facing a drop-off in traffic of 95 percent. Mnuchin’s team is requiring large carriers to repay 30 percent of the grants through low-interest loans due within five years. The agency said it has received 230 applications for aid from passenger carriers of all sizes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Nearly 4 percent of borrowers have stopped paying their mortgages

Almost 4 percent of mortgage borrowers have stopped making their payments as the coronavirus pandemic puts millions of US homeowners out of work. The share of loans in forbearance jumped to 3.74 percent during the week ended April 5, up from 2.7 percent the previous week, according to a survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Home loans backed by Ginnie Mae, which are issued to riskier borrowers, showed the largest weekly growth, with the share in forbearance climbing 1.58 percentage points to 5.89 percent. In contrast, loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac increased to 2.44 percent from 1.69 percent. Almost 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks with the virus battering the economy. The government is requiring lenders handling payments on federally backed loans to give borrowers grace periods of as much as six months at a time with no penalties. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to hire 75,000 more workers

Amazon.com Inc. says it will expand its hiring spree by an additional 75,000 workers as the online retailer shores up its logistics operation to meet demand from people hunkered down at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said on Monday that it had filled the 100,000 temporary and full-time positions it previously announced and that Amazon planned to bring on another 75,000 people. The company said the hiring spree and a temporary $2-an-hour wage boost would likely cost more than $500 million, up from a prior estimate of $350 million. Online shopping has surged, particularly for staples like toilet paper and groceries. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SMALL BUSINESS

Women turn to Bumble for money, not dates, during the pandemic

While lawmakers in nearby Capitol Hill were hashing out America’s biggest economic rescue plan, restaurant owner Simone Jacobson saw her bills piling up fast. She was already in debt and had no savings. So she turned to dating app Bumble. Not to find a date, but to get financing. After laying off her staff last month, Jacobson said she had about $20,000 in monthly costs such as property taxes, security systems, and pest control. So, on March 25 she applied for one of the $5,000 grants that Bumble was offering women-run small businesses. Two weeks later, Jacobson got the cash. She plans to use the money to pay for two months’ worth of health insurance costs for the 28 employees she let go from her Washington restaurant, Thamee. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

China’s largest car maker reports drop in earnings

SAIC Motor Corp., the biggest automaker in China, reported a 28.9 percent drop in earnings for last year as an industry-wide sales slump undermined manufacturers’ profitability in the world’s largest market. Net income at the company, a partner of Volkswagen and General Motors, fell to 25.6 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) for 2019, it said in a statement Monday. Analysts predicted 27 billion yuan on average. Revenue fell 6.88 percent year-on-year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

AstraZeneca, Merck win approval for drug to treat children with rare disorder

AstraZeneca and Merck received US approval for a drug to treat a painful, damaging condition that afflicts children with a rare nerve-cell cancer. The drug, called Koselugo, is the first to be approved to treat children suffering from neurofibromatosis type 1 who have tumors within the protective sheaths surrounding their nerves, according to a statement. The approval adds to AstraZeneca’s string of successes in finding uses for its many cancer drugs, such as Tagrisso, a top seller that recently produced positive results in patients whose lung cancer cells have a specific gene mutation. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

E-COMMERCE

Former Walmart chief operating officer to become CEO of EBay

EBay Inc. named a Walmart Inc. e-commerce executive chief executive officer, bringing in a manager with outside digital experience as the online marketplace seeks to placate the demands of activist investors. Jamie Iannone, most recently chief operating officer of Walmart eCommerce, will take up the CEO position at EBay on April 27, the company said in a statement Monday. Before joining Walmart, Iannone was the ran SamsClub’s e-commerce unit, where he was responsible for the unit’s digital transformation. Iannone worked at EBay as a vice president and in other roles from 2001 to 2009. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Renewable electricity source of most new power capacity in 2019

Electricity generated from renewable sources represented almost three quarters of new power capacity added in 2019, the International Renewable Energy Agency said in a report. The new power installations were, however, slightly less than the preceding year —176 gigawatts were added in 2019 globally, compared with 179 GW in 2018. More than half of the new capacity, 95.5 GW, was constructed in Asia. Wind and solar power constituted 90 percent of the renewables capacity installed last year, according to the report. Additions from conventional sources of energy, mainly from hydrocarbons, saw a steeper decline in the same period. — BLOOMBERG NEWS