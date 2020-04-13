Trump’s big oil deal hinges on weakest of shale going bust

US-focused oil producers have already slashed more than $27 billion from drilling budgets this year and are starting to shut in production. And almost 40 percent of oil and natural gas producers face insolvency within the year if crude prices remain near $30 a barrel, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

On Sunday, the OPEC+ group agreed to pare production by 9.7 million barrels a day, ending a devastating price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Trump, meanwhile, is counting on market forces to shave some 2 million barrels a day of overall US output by the end of the year.

President Trump said the “big Oil Deal” he brokered will save hundreds of thousands of American jobs. But the agreement on a shale bust that could spell the end for some shale explorers drowning in debt, bringing a wave of bankruptcies and job losses.

“Trump’s strategy seems to rely on the free market forcing production down and implicit in that is some companies going under,” said Dan Eberhart, a Trump donor and chief executive of drilling services company Canary Drilling Services.

Explorers idled 10 percent of the US oil-drilling fleet, with more than half of the losses in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the heart of America’s shale industry, while Concho Resources Inc. said Friday that it and other producers are shutting in output. Oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp. and service provider Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. filed for bankruptcy last week.

The deal, reached after days of urgent negotiations, ended a standoff between Saudi Arabia and Russia and belatedly tackled a plunge in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdowns enacted across much of the world to slow its spread have caused consumption to crater by up to 35 million barrels a day.

After the deal, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts called the deal “too little, too late”, and said they expect inland US crude prices to decline further in coming weeks as storage fills up. Prices fell below $10 a barrel in some areas of the United States during March due to the collapse in demand, with at least one grade bid at negative prices.

Oil futures in New York were up 3.2 percent to $23.48 a barrel Monday, but well off their initial surge following the deal.

Meanwhile, refiners, running out of places to store fuel they can’t sell, are cutting back production and turning away crude they don’t need, adding to pressure on smaller producers.

Trump’s strategy in pressing the Saudis and Russians to agree to sweeping cuts hinged on his oft-repeated claim that US drillers were already scaling back of their own accord in response to the downturn. Some senators from oil-producing states previously raised the prospect of cutting off aid to Saudi Arabia or slapping tariffs on its crude if the kingdom didn’t pare output. Trump has pointed out that the oil could be pumped later. “It’s staying in the ground. You have it. You have it for another day,” he said Friday.

Two of the biggest industry trade groups, which opposed the idea of tariffs, expressed support for the deal. The American Petroleum Institute welcomed the “announcement of an agreement by other producing nations to follow the lead of the global marketplace — and US producers — to reduce supply to align with lower energy demand as result of the pandemic.” The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers was pleased that a deal was reached that “helps US producers and avoids imposing added costs on US refiners.”

With demand destruction outstripping the pledged cuts, the agreement isn’t so much about balancing markets as buying time to prevent stockpiles from overflowing, said Kevin Book, managing director at ClearView Energy Partners LLC in Washington.