Trump administration reaches bailout deal with airlines

The Trump administration has reached an agreement in principle with major airline companies over the terms of a $25 billion bailout to prop up an industry that has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed on Tuesday. The Treasury Department said that Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines, and Southwest Airlines will be participating in the payroll support program, which was created as part of the economic stabilization package that Congress passed last month. The administration has been haggling with the airlines over the terms of the bailout, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pushing the airlines to agree to repay 30 percent of the money over a period of five years. The Treasury Department also has been seeking warrants to purchase stock in the companies that take money. Airlines have complained that Treasury was effectively turning the grants into loans by requiring repayment. — NEW YORK TIMES

E-COMMERCE

Amazon fires three employees who criticized working conditions

Amazon.com Inc. is hitting back at activists within its own ranks, terminating three employees who had criticized working conditions in its warehouses. The retailer confirmed on Tuesday that it had fired Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa for violating company policy. The two employees, who worked at Seattle headquarters, had taken to Twitter recently to voice concerns about the treatment of workers during the coronavirus pandemic; they’ve also long been involved in an employee campaign urging Amazon to do more to fight climate change. A third employee, Bashir Mohamed, who worked in a warehouse in Minnesota, was also fired. The Washington Post and BuzzFeed News reported earlier on the firings, which took place last week. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ATHLETIC GEAR

Adidas gets an emergency loan from Germany

Sports apparel and shoe company Adidas says it has been approved by the German government for a 3 billion-euro ( $3.3 billion) emergency loan to help the company get through a period of lost business due to the virus outbreak. The company based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, said Tuesday that it was suspending dividends, share buybacks, and 2020 executive bonuses as a condition of getting the loan “to bridge this unprecedented situation.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

HEALTH PRODUCTS

Johnson & Johnson cuts 2020 sales forecast by billions

Johnson & Johnson, anticipating significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, slashed its 2020 sales forecast by billions of dollars and also cut its profit expectations. It’s one of the first major US corporations to report first-quarter earnings and likely a harbinger of things to come as the outbreak disrupts the global economy. The world’s biggest health products maker on Tuesday said it now expects 2020 revenue of $77.5 billion to $80.5 billion, down from its January forecast of $85.4 billion to $86.2 billion. It also forecast adjusted earnings per share of $7.50 to $7.90, down from the January forecast of $9 to $9.15 per share. J&J faces both the prospect of lower sales as much of the world stays home to avoid infection, and higher costs as it races to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CO-WORKING

WeWork plans more layoffs

Despite eliminating thousands of positions in the last six months, WeWork plans to keep cutting. The company will make further headcount reductions by the end of next month, Sandeep Mathrani, the chief executive officer, said at a staff meeting Tuesday. He didn’t specify the size of the cuts but said he hoped this would be the last round, according to audio from the meeting reviewed by Bloomberg. WeWork cut about 2,400 employees after an attempt to go public failed in spectacular fashion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline team up on vaccine

Two of the world’s biggest vaccine makers are joining forces to tackle the coronavirus as the number of confirmed infections approaches 2 million worldwide. Sanofi will combine its experimental coronavirus vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline’s adjuvant technology, which may allow more doses of a shot to be produced, the companies said Tuesday. The drugmakers said they plan to start human trials in the second half of this year, with the goal of having a vaccine available by the second half of 2021 if the studies are successful. The collaboration brings together a pair of pharmaceutical giants with manufacturing might in the race to deliver a Covid-19 vaccine. Dozens of companies from Moderna Inc. to Johnson & Johnson, along with universities, are pursuing a shot to halt the rapidly spreading pathogen. Even if developers can meet a target of having a vaccine available in 12 to 18 months, there are concerns about whether they will be able to make enough doses. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH PRODUCTS

Hand sanitizer won’t be returning to shelves any time soon

Companies across the United States have noticed that we’re all hunting for hand sanitizer and have started producing more, yet it’s still proving difficult to find and availability is unlikely to improve anytime soon. According to the companies making the alcohol-based hand cleaner, higher production isn’t translating into more supply in part because there aren’t enough of the plastic bottles to package it. A key compound used in the process is also in short supply. Additionally, the retail squeeze is exacerbated by the fact that health care organizations on the front lines of the pandemic are getting their shipments first. Consumers get to pick from whatever inventory is left over, and it hasn’t been enough to go around. Data from market research firm Nielsen shows that US sales jumped 239 percent from a year earlier in the four weeks ending March 28. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Fiat Chrysler recalling more than 550,000 vehicles

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide because the windshield wiper arms can come loose and stop the wipers from working properly. The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500 pickups, 1500 Classic pickups, and Jeep Compass SUVs. Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say loose wiper arms can reduce a driver’s visibility. Owners will be notified later this month and dealers will tighten the wiper nuts to fix the problem. Customers whose wipers don’t clear the windshield or return to the rest position after being turned off should contact dealers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GYMS

New York Sports Clubs may seek bankruptcy

The owner of the New York Sports Clubs chain is considering a bankruptcy filing as gyms across the country remain closed to stop the spread of coronavirus. Town Sports International Holdings Inc. has been in talks with advisers and lenders to get ahead of its nearly $200 million loan maturity in November, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It’s weighing a Chapter 11 filing as it seeks financial support from creditors, but the talks could also result in an out-of-court solution, the people said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS