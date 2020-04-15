‘Pretty Catastrophic’ Month for Retailers, and Now a Race to Survive

Even those bleak figures don’t capture the full impact of the sudden economic freeze on the retail industry. Most states didn’t shut down nonessential businesses until late March or early April, meaning data for the current month could be worse still.

Total sales, which include retail purchases in stores and online as well as money spent at bars and restaurants, fell 8.7 percent from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The decline was by far the largest in the nearly three decades the government has tracked the data.

Retail sales plunged in March, offering a grim snapshot of the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on consumer spending, as businesses shuttered from coast to coast and wary shoppers restricted their spending.

Advertisement

“It was a pretty catastrophic drop-off in that back half of the month,” said Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst at Forrester Research. She said April “may be one of the worst months ever.”

Previously, the largest one-month drop in retail sales came in the fall of 2008, when the financial crisis led spending to plunge nearly 4 percent for two straight months. Sales ended up falling more than 12 percent before they began to recover. The current crisis is on pace to surpass that collapse in a matter of weeks.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other sellers of essential items saw a surge of demand as consumers stocked up. But that didn’t come close to offsetting the steep drop in sales in virtually every other category. Spending on cars and car parts fell by more than 25 percent in March. Sales at gas stations fell 17 percent. And sales at clothing stores fell by more than half.

Now the question is how quickly will spending bounce back once the economy reopens, and how many businesses will survive until then.

Economists often distinguish demand that is deferred because of a crisis from demand that is destroyed. Retail probably has some of each. Someone who needs a new dishwasher might put off the purchase but will probably buy one eventually. But an office worker who puts off her springtime wardrobe refresh might just skip a year, meaning those sales are simply lost.

Advertisement

“Pent-up demand is what drives recoveries, and the good news there is we will come out of this with some degree of pent-up demand,” said Ellen Zentner, chief US economist for Morgan Stanley. She added, however, that there are “a lot of caveats.”

People who’ve lost jobs won’t quickly resume spending once businesses reopen. And people willing to spend might be reluctant to congregate in malls, restaurants, and other businesses that rely on face-to-face contact.

Even when demand does rebound, it might come too late for some retailers, many of which were struggling before the pandemic because of changes in mall traffic and a long-term shift to online sales.

What happens to retail matters to the broader economy. The sector accounts for more than 1 in 10 US jobs; only health care employs more. Stores generate billions of dollars in rent for commercial landlords, ad sales for local media outlets, and sales-tax receipts for state and local governments.

If retailers survive and can quickly reopen and rehire workers, then the eventual economic recovery could be relatively swift. But the failure of a large share of businesses would lead to prolonged unemployment and a much slower rebound.

Advertisement

Economic policymakers in Washington have been trying to avoid that kind of cascade of business failures. The $2 trillion emergency package passed by Congress last month included expanded unemployment benefits so that laid-off workers can keep paying rent and buying food. And that package and programs announced by the Federal Reserve include government-backed loans and grants to keep businesses afloat.