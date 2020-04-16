CarGurus lays off 13 percent of staff, citing coronavirus

The online vehicle-shopping service CarGurus said Thursday that it is cutting 13 percent of its staff, in the latest reversal for a Massachusetts tech company amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cambridge software company did not give a specific number of job cuts, nor did it say how many were local. It had 921 full-time employees at the end of last year, according to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. CarGurus President Sam Zales announced the reduction in a letter to employees, which said the company’s executives and board members will take a 50 percent pay cut over the next three months. “However, with little visibility into how long this crisis will last, these measures were not enough to ensure financial strength through recovery and importantly, into 2021,” the letter said. CarGurus was founded in 2006 by TripAdvisor cofounder Langley Steinert. The company raised about $150 million in an initial public offering in 2017. — ANDY ROSEN

PHILANTHROPY

Fund to aid Black and Latinx-owned businesses during pandemic

A coalition of organizations that represent minority-owned businesses is launching an emergency fund to support Black and Latinx-owned businesses that could be particularly vulnerable to financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic. The group is working with the Foundation for Business Equity, a nonprofit launched in 2017 by Eastern Bank that helps Black and Latinx businesses address racial wealth gaps. The founders of emergency fund have raised $1 million so far and hope to raise $10 million to provide zero-interest bridge loans to eligible minority-owned businesses in the state with revenues of at least $250,000. The loans can range up to $100,000 for two- to three-year terms, require no payments for one year, and come with no prepayment penalties. Initial contributions to the loan pool came from Accordia Partners, the Berkshire Bank Foundation, the Boston Foundation, Cummings Foundation, and Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation. — JON CHESTO

INDUSTRY

Some local manufacturers are doing well because of crisis

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston offered a contrasting view to the significant manufacturing output decline reported for the United States in March. Of 11 manufacturing companies that Boston Fed researchers contacted for its latest Beige Book report on local economic conditions, 10 reported higher sales in March despite or, in many cases, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The sole exception was an unspecified furniture manufacturer that shut down all retail and manufacturing work because of COVID-19. (The Fed does not identify its contacts in the Beige Book reports.) Others saw rising sales for a variety of reasons. A frozen fish supplier and a cardboard box company attributed strong results to brisk sales at grocery stores, with the fish company saying the demand increase left it with no inventories. A toy manufacturer said sales were strong because people are spending more time at home with their kids, and a medical goods manufacturer had a 10-fold increase in orders for portable ventilators. The outlook among the manufacturers was generally positive; even the furniture maker was hopeful that workers could return soon. — JON CHESTO

E-COMMERCE

Bezos wants to test all Amazon employees for COVID-19

Amazon.com chief executive Jeff Bezos said the online retail giant is developing COVID-19 testing capabilities as a first step toward a system of regular checks on its employees globally. In an annual letter to shareholders, the billionaire founder outlined other steps the e-commerce giant has taken to curb the coronavirus, from shutting down non-essential services like Amazon Books to overhauling processes at Whole Foods. The next step was regular testing for all staff — including those who showed no symptoms, he said. On Thursday, Bezos said his company had assembled a team comprising scientists, managers, and software engineers to build internal testing capacity, and hoped to build its first testing lab soon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Shell to stay on track with cleaner energy

Royal Dutch Shell plans to eliminate all net emissions from its own operations and the bulk of greenhouse gases from fuel it sells to customers by 2050. The energy giant is following in the footsteps of its peers BP and Repsol, which have already set similar targets. Shell’s move indicates that, despite the turmoil caused in the industry by the coronavirus, major oil and gas companies aren’t abandoning the transition to cleaner energy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

EU to evaluate plans by Google and Apple to trace virus contacts

The European Union said it will scrutinize Google and Apple Inc.’s proposed contact-tracing technology to ensure it meets the bloc’s new standards governing the deployment of Covid-19 apps. Officials from member states and the EU’s executive arm will “seek clarifications on the solution proposed by Google and Apple,” the European Commission said on Thursday as it issued guidelines aimed at making the various virus-tracking apps interoperable. Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple late last week announced they would add technology to their platforms to alert users if they have come into contact with a person with the coronavirus. While the system is voluntary, it has the potential to monitor about a third of the world’s population. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSTRUCTION

Home building down sharply in March

US home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3 percent from a month ago. The Commerce Department said Thursday that ground breakings occurred last month at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.2 million units, down from a 1.56 million pace in February. Construction of single-family houses fell 17.5 percent, while apartment and condo starts were off 32.1 percent from a month ago. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates remain near record lows

Long-term mortgage rates hovered near all-time lows for the third straight week amid fresh signs of severe damage to the economy and the housing market from the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan slipped to 3.31 percent this week from 3.33 percent last week. A year ago the rate stood at 4.17 percent. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.80 percent from 2.77 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COFFEE

Starbucks to slowly expand US operations

Starbucks Corp. is planning to ‘‘gradually expand’’ operations at some stores in the United States, citing progress in the fight to contain COVID-19. The company is taking a store-by-store approach to resuming activities, which will remain limited to services like drive-through, delivery, and takeout via mobile orders and contactless pickup. The company did not set a specific target date or timeline for the increased operations, instead adopting a ‘‘monitor and adapt’’ approach. In recent weeks, Starbucks has been testing formats such as contactless service, entryway pickup, and curbside and at-home delivery in 300 of its US stores. The company closed many of its North American stores on March 20, and limited operations at the rest. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOTELS

Hilton raises cash by selling loyalty points to American Express

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is raising cash by selling loyalty points and offering bonds as the company rides out the coronavirus crisis. The company said it pre-sold $1 billion worth of points in its Hilton Honors loyalty program to American Express Co., and plans to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. Hilton also plans to offer $500 million in senior unsecured notes, the company said in a filing. Hilton has suspended operations at nearly 1,000 hotels, representing roughly 16 percent of its portfolio. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

United warns employees of tough times ahead, despite government bailout

United Airlines is warning employees of bleak times and potential long-term payroll cuts despite billions of dollars in US taxpayer assistance, as the outlook for travel demand remains depressed into next year. The carrier will further chop its flight schedule in May to roughly 10 percent of the capacity it had planned at the start of 2020, and similar cuts are in store for June, said chief executive Oscar Munoz and president Scott Kirby. As an example of the shortfalls, the carrier will fly fewer people during all of next month than on a single day in May 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS