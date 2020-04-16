White House says new small business loan program is out of money, leaving many firms grasping for lifelines

Republicans and Democrats say more action is needed to build on the massive $2 trillion economic rescue law passed just three weeks ago, but they can’t agree on what to do. The economy continues to weaken but lawmakers are scattered all over the country advancing conflicting proposals and bickering.

The Small Business Administration said on its website that the agency ‘‘is unable to accept new applications . . . based on available appropriations funding.’’

WASHINGTON — A new lending program for small businesses maxed out Thursday morning and stopped accepting claims, but a bitterly divided Congress looked unlikely to address that growing problem as the nation plunged into unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression.

The impasse has become so heated that President Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday morning, just one day after he threatened to adjourn Congress because he complained nothing was getting done.

The $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program was a central piece of the coronavirus rescue law. Overwhelmed by demand from the moment it launched April 3, the program has now essentially run dry as small businesses around the nation beg for relief. The program is aimed at helping businesses with under 500 workers and keeping people employed by extending loans that are forgivable if businesses keep workers on payroll.

The Small Business Administration reported Thursday morning that more than 1,637,000 loan applications valued at ‘‘over $339 billion’’ had been approved.

The government has not released data showing how much of that cash has been actually disbursed and given to the small businesses, however. Anecdotal reports from lenders and small business owners suggest only a small portion of it has been released so far, with many banks overwhelmed with applications. And it’s also unclear how many firms have secured new loans, though it appears to be just a fraction of the 30 million small businesses in the United States.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked Congress to agree to $250 billion more for the program, but a GOP attempt to approve that increase failed in the Senate as Democrats demanded more money for hospitals, cities and states, and food stamp recipients.

There has been scant progress since. Talks finally started Wednesday with aides to Mnuchin, Pelosi. and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, but they seemed unlikely to yield results in time for action at a Senate ‘‘pro forma’’ session scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Any deal would have to advance by voice vote or ‘‘unanimous consent’’ that any individual lawmaker could block.

The need is only deepening on all sides, as new figures out Thursday showed unemployment claims once again surged over the past week, with 5.2 million people filing for unemployment insurance. More than 22 million Americans have now filed for unemployment aid since Trump declared a national emergency four weeks ago.

Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, principle author of the Paycheck Protection Program, lashed out at Democrats in an appearance Thursday morning on Fox Business, accusing them of standing in the way of increasing its funding.

‘‘In just 12 days this program has approved over $300 billion in aid and now it’s frozen, it stops, and it’s ridiculous,’’ Rubio said. ‘‘It’s being held hostage for things unrelated to it.’’

Trump attacked Pelosi over Twitter, apparently responding to a scathing letter she released earlier this week accusing him of weakness and lies:

‘‘Crazy ‘‘Nancy Pelosi, you are a weak person. You are a poor leader. You are the reason America hates career politicians, like yourself.’’ @seanhannity She is totally incompetent & controlled by the Radical Left, a weak and pathetic puppet. Come back to Washington and do your job!’’

Democrats have blamed Republicans for the impasse, accusing them of refusing to negotiate over their demands for targeted assistance, such as more relief for state budgets that have been hammered by a drop in revenue.

Governors of both parties have been begging Congress to approve $500 billion more in stabilization funds to help them weather the economic catastrophe.

On Wednesday, the Democratic governors of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania wrote to Trump calling on him to work with Congress and telling him, ‘‘Without this leadership, the damage to our state economies will be exacerbated by the cuts we know we will be forced to make.’’