Procter & Gamble sales gain on outbreak pantry stockpiling

Procter & Gamble Co. posted a 6 percent surge in sales, giving a glimpse into panic-buying of toilet paper and cleaning products as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
Demand for Charmin bath tissue and Bounty paper towels helped drive a double-digit gain in the family care division during the fiscal third quarter, though this was partially offset by the fact that people were buying products like toilet paper in cheaper bulk sizes.
Jon Moeller, chief financial officer, told reporters on a conference call that pantry loading more than offset declining sales in China. He also said he expects habits developed during the outbreak to continue.
Grocery store shelves around the world have been depleted of items like paper towels and cleaning wipes as people stock up to comply with stay-at-home orders. Other categories where P&G saw big gains were in home care and health care, made up of over-the-counter products like Pepto Bismol.
There could be months of sporadic production suspension, Moeller told reporters, but retail inventory levels should to return to normal as the company rebuilds stock. US production in March was 22 percent higher than the average over the previous 12 months, he said.
Not every segment outperformed. Year-over-year net sales of beauty products grew just 1 percent and grooming was flat. While P&G is gaining market share in the razor market, people are just shaving less frequently, Moeller said.