Procter & Gamble sales gain on outbreak pantry stockpiling

Procter & Gamble Co. posted a 6 percent surge in sales, giving a glimpse into panic-buying of toilet paper and cleaning products as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

Demand for Charmin bath tissue and Bounty paper towels helped drive a double-digit gain in the family care division during the fiscal third quarter, though this was partially offset by the fact that people were buying products like toilet paper in cheaper bulk sizes.

Jon Moeller, chief financial officer, told reporters on a conference call that pantry loading more than offset declining sales in China. He also said he expects habits developed during the outbreak to continue.