Facebook says it will remove posts that do not support social distancing at protests

Facebook Inc. said it would crack down on posts that encourage people to break rules about social distancing to protest government lockdowns, while allowing information about gatherings that stick to local government guidelines. If someone said social distancing is ineffective, said chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America, “we do classify that as harmful misinformation and we take that down. At the same time it’s important that people can debate policies, can basically give their opinions on different things, so there’s a line on this,” he said. “More than normal political discourse I think a lot of stuff that people are saying that is false around a health emergency like this can be classified as harmful misinformation that has a risk of leading to imminent danger, and we’ll take that content down.” A few hours after Zuckerberg spoke, the company provided a statement that attempted to clarify its policy. “Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook. For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook,” a company spokesperson said. Facebook explained that as long as protesters didn’t say they plan to defy government-ordered social distancing rules they could promote their protests on the social network. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Australia says that Google and Facebook must pay for news content

The Australian government said Monday that Google and Facebook would have to pay media outlets for news content in the country, part of an emerging global effort to rescue local publishers by moving to compel tech giants to share their advertising revenue. The decision to mandate compensation for news articles displayed on Facebook pages or in Google search results — important drivers of traffic for those platforms — comes as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates years of advertising losses at media outlets large and small. In the United States, regional publishers have cut staffs that were already diminished, and newspapers as large as The Los Angeles Times have announced furloughs and pay cuts. In Australia, as in America, dozens of smaller publishers have suspended printing or shuttered completely in recent weeks.

— NEW YORK TIMES

AVIATION

Billionaire Branson wants a government bailout for his airlines

British billionaire Richard Branson said his airlines in the UK and Australia won’t survive the coronavirus crisis without state support, and that his Virgin Group lacks the resources to see them through the pandemic. Branson said Monday he’s doing everything possible to keep Crawley, England-based Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. going, but that it needs a UK-backed loan to ride out the crisis. Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. is meanwhile “fighting to survive,” he said in a letter to staff Monday posted online. The entrepreneur is struggling to convince governments to rescue his brands given his own highly visible wealth and long-time residency in the West Indies, which has led him to be viewed as a tax exile. He told staff Monday that he plans to use his private island as collateral to raise money. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Nuclear plants can impose longer shifts, delay inspections, NRC says

Nuclear power plants can now implement longer shifts for workers and delay some inspections, raising concerns that as the coronavirus pandemic upends basic operations the industry may bending the rules too far. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is already allowing six US power plants to extend workers’ shifts, to as long as 12 hours a day for two weeks, and more may be coming. That’s up significantly from current standards that require people to get two-to-three days off a week when pulling shifts that long. Employees can also work as many as 86 hours in a week now, up from 72 hours. The new rules come as at least 42 construction workers have tested positive for the coronavirus at a nuclear plant in Georgia where Southern Co. is building two new reactors. Last week, the utility and its partners announced they would reduce the 9,000-person workforce by 20 percent to slow the spread of the virus. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

German carmakers, politicians want a ‘cash for clunkers’ program

Germany’s auto industry and senior politicians are stepping up calls for another ‘‘cash for clunkers’’ program to revive demand after the coronavirus crisis as Volkswagen and Daimler gradually restart output in European factories this week. Germany’s export-driven car sector has been severely hit by shutdowns across the globe to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Across Europe, car sales dropped the most on record in March as showrooms closed to help limit the coronavirus outbreak and production was halted globally. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Volvo restarts plant in Sweden

Volvo Cars is restarting production at its suburban Goteborg plant in Sweden on Monday after talks with trade unions. The Swedish car maker had in recent weeks reviewed every single working station in the Torslanda plant, near Goteborg, “from a health and safety perspective,” adding that when “social distancing is not possible, other protective measures have been put in place.” Volvo Cars also plans to reopen a plant in Ghent, Belgium, on Monday but “at reduced production output.” Its South Carolina plant is anticipated to open May 11. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota to restart factory in northern France on Tuesday

Toyota Motor Corp. is poised to restart a factory in northern France on Tuesday, marking the first vehicle plant reopening in the country where the coronavirus pandemic shut most industrial sites last month and some unions have vehemently opposed the return of workers to assembly lines. The Japanese carmaker will restart at Onnaing, near Valenciennes, where the Yaris model is assembled for the European market, a spokesman confirmed Monday. A decision taken last week calls for a gradual return to a single shift each day with adjusted working hours. France has been among the hardest hit countries in Europe by the health crisis, with the government keeping the country under lockdown until May 11. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

India bans medical flights amid concern super-rich fake illness to jet-set

India’s sudden decision to ban medical evacuation flights was partly driven by concern that the super-rich may falsely claim they needed treatment so they could jet around the nation during lockdown, people with knowledge of the matter said. Air ambulances and other medical evacuations are no longer allowed unless treatment can’t be provided at the point of origin, and even then permission to fly is needed from local authorities, the federal aviation ministry, and the aviation regulator, the people said, asking not to be named as the decision isn’t public. The move aims to prevent the misuse of flights and ensure enough aircraft are available for emergencies.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS