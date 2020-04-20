Outbreak at Minnesota pork plant triggers another meat industry closure

JBS — the US subsidiary of the world’s largest processor of fresh beef and pork — said Monday it is indefinitely closing its pork production plant in Worthington, Minn. The facility, which employs more than 2,000 people and processes 20,000 hogs a day, is the third JBS plant to suspend operations following spikes in COVID-19 infections. It shut down its Greeley, Colo., beef facility last week and another in Souderton, Pa., which has since reopened.

The spread of coronavirus is continuing to force closures at major meat processing facilities, raising alarms about worker safety and further jostling the nation’s meat supply chains.

CBS affiliate WCCO, citing the Minnesota Department of Health, reported Saturday that there were 56 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nobles County — and 20 of them worked at the Worthington plant, and another 5 who were related to the workers. The pork plant will wind down operations in the next two days, JBS said, and continue to pay employees during the closure.

‘‘We don’t make this decision lightly,’’ said Bob Krebs, president of JBS USA Pork. ‘‘We recognize JBS Worthington is critical to local hog producers, the US food supply and the many businesses that support the facility each and every day.’’

A growing number of processing facilities that prop up the American meat supply have themselves become outbreak hotspots.

The outlook is even more precarious given that US meat processing is largely handled at a few enormous plants. At the same time, restaurants are drastically cutting orders of more expensive cuts, like tenderloins and sirloin, that don’t draw supermarket customers.

With the supply chain so off-kilter, experts are worried that meat could become the next item wiped clean from grocery store shelves as customers start to hoard.

On Friday, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 663 called on JBS to slow production speeds at the Worthington plant and allow for more social distancing. The union, which represents more than 1,850 workers at the facility, said that a delayed response could come ‘‘too late for too many people.’’

Earlier this month, Smithfield Foods said that its Sioux Falls, S.D., plant would shutter indefinitely. The Argus Leader reported Friday that there were nearly 800 confirmed coronavirus cases linked to the plant, which is one of the country’s largest pork processing facilities and represents 4 to 5 percent of US pork production, according to Smithfield.