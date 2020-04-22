Facebook invests in India telecom giant Jio for e-commerce

Facebook says it plans to invest $5.7 billion in India’s telecom giant Reliance Jio. The investment will give Facebook a 9.99 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital technologies and app developing division of Reliance Industries. Reliance Jio has the highest number of customers in the country, and plans to roll out an e-commerce business using WhatsApp. India is one of the world’s fastest growing Internet markets, with the number of users forecast to grow to 907 million by 2023, according to a report by Cisco issued in February. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

JOBS

One quarter of Americans say they are likely to lose their jobs

A quarter of working Americans believe it’s ‘‘very likely’’ or ‘‘fairly likely’’ they will lose their job or be laid off in the next 12 months, according to a Gallup poll. That’s a 17 percentage-point swing in one year, from matching its lowest reading since 1975 to its highest, driven by the rapid impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the US economy. The survey, released Wednesday, was conducted April 1 through 14. In the three weeks that ended April 10, four days before the survey closed, nearly 19 million Americans filed for jobless benefits. Some economists see unemployment topping 20 percent as soon as this month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

Tyson shuts its largest pork plant as virus strikes workers

Tyson Foods Inc. is halting its largest pork plant, becoming the third major US facility to shut as the coronavirus sickens workers, exacerbates livestock gluts, and threatens supplies. The Waterloo facility in Iowa, which has been running at reduced levels due to worker absenteeism, will stop mid-week until further notice, Tyson said in a statement Wednesday. It’s the latest blow to the nation’s meatpacking industry that’s struggling to contain the disease among workers. JBS SA is shuttering its pork-processing facility in Minnesota, and Smithfield Foods Inc. closed a slaughter plant in South Dakota. Combined they make up about 15 percent of US capacity. The growing disruptions in slaughtering and processing are cascading through supply chains, affecting farmers, truckers, distributors and supermarkets. While there’s plenty of frozen inventory in the United States, wholesale pork prices have surged. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

CEO of bankrupt California power company to leave

PG&E Corp. chief executive Bill Johnson is stepping down from the bankrupt California power giant, effective June 30. Johnson, who joined the company about 11 months ago, is not leaving as a result of any disagreement, the utility said in a filing. William L. Smith, a PG&E board member, will serve as interim CEO. PG&E filed for Chapter 11 last year facing an estimated $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires blamed on its equipment. Earlier this week, California regulators said they’d approve the company’s bankruptcy plan if it submitted to increased state oversight and took other steps, moving the power giant one step closer to exiting the biggest utility bankruptcy in US history. “I joined PG&E to help get the company out of bankruptcy and stabilize operations. By the end of June, I expect that both of these goals will have been met,” Johnson, said in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

Administration will explore limiting liability of businesses, Kudlow says

President Trump’s top economic adviser said the administration will look at limiting liability for businesses over the spread of the coronavirus. “I think liability reforms and safeguards are going to be a very important part of this,” Larry Kudlow, director of the White House’s National Economic Council, told CNBC in an interview Wednesday morning. “That’s a very important point here — somebody’s got to defend the businesses.” Trump has indicated the administration is looking to limit liability in cases where workers, or possibly customers, fall ill from the virus. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

AT&T loses $600m because of March Madness ads

AT&T Inc. posted a 4.5 percent drop in revenue from a year ago and withdrew its forecast of 2 percent revenue growth for the year, saying it can’t provide a financial forecast for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis hurt earnings by 5 cents a share in the first quarter and knocked $600 million off of revenue due to lower ad sales from canceled sports events like the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. But the US stay-at-home orders, which started in mid-March, did help improve some of AT&T’s slumping consumer businesses. Homebound customers craving videoconferencing and cellular connections helped boost broadband and wireless numbers. AT&T added a total of 27,000 wireless subscribers, exceeding analysts’ prediction for a loss of 132,000. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Netflix boom may not last once people can leave home

Netflix Inc. said the explosive growth in subscribers it posted last quarter — the strongest in its history — may not last beyond the stay-at-home orders. Adding a record 15.8 million subscribers, Netflix benefited in the first quarter from an unprecedented health crisis, the global coronavirus pandemic. With billions of people stuck at home, the world’s largest paid online TV network experienced an explosive jump in customers in March, with many binge-watching “Tiger King” and “Love Is Blind” to ride out the quarantine. But there’s no telling how long the boom will last. Netflix expects the surge to come at the expense of growth in the months ahead. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

Roche CEO criticizes competitors for failed virus antibody tests

Roche CEO Severin Schwan blasted competitors whose tests for potential immunity to the coronavirus have been subject to high-profile flops. Tests for antibodies to the virus have been so unreliable that the UK, Spain, and parts of the United States said they won’t be useful. The reason, according to Schwan, is that such tests are easy to develop, but devilishly hard to get right. ‘‘Every kind of amateur can produce an antibody test,’’ Schwan said on a call with reporters Wednesday. ‘‘The question is, does it really work?’’ — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ATHLETIC GEAR

Lululemon art director fired for link to ‘Bat Fried Rice’ T-shirt

The white, long-sleeve T-shirt was retailing for $60. The title: “Bat Fried Rice.” It featured a small red image of chopsticks with bat wings on the front, and a larger design of a Chinese rice box with bat wings and the words “No Thank You” written on it. “No Thank You” also appeared on the right sleeve. Soon after Trevor Fleming, an art director for Lululemon Athletica, posted a link to the T-shirt in the bio section of his personal Instagram account, waves of online condemnation followed, and he was fired by the Canadian athletic apparel company. In replies to the comments, the company was quick to say the T-shirt was not one of its products. “We apologize that an employee was affiliated with promoting an offensive T-shirt, and we take this very seriously,” it said. “The image and the post were inappropriate and inexcusable. We acted immediately, and the person involved is no longer an employee of Lululemon.” The World Health Organization has said that the evidence shows the coronavirus may have originated in bats. Scientists believe it may have jumped from bats to another animal in a wet market in Wuhan and then infected humans. — NEW YORK TIMES