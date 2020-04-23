Administration considers leveraging emergency coronavirus loan to force Postal Service changes

Officials working under Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who will consider the $10 billion loan, have told senior officials at the USPS in recent weeks that he could use the loan as leverage to give the administration influence over how much the agency charges for delivering packages and how it manages its finances, according to the two people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks are preliminary.

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department is considering taking unprecedented control over key operations of the US Postal Service by imposing tough terms on an emergency coronavirus loan from Congress, which would fulfill President Trump’s longtime goal of changing how the service does business, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Trump has railed for years against what he sees as mismanagement at the Postal Service, which he argues has been exploited by e-commerce sites such as Amazon, and has sought to change how much the agency charges for delivery packages. (Amazon’s founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Under the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief passed last month, the Treasury was authorized to loan $10 billion to the USPS, which says it may not be able to make payroll and continue mail service uninterrupted past September. Mnuchin rejected a bipartisan Senate proposal to give the Postal Service a bailout amid the negotiations over that legislation, a senior Trump administration official and a congressional official previously told The Washington Post.

The borrowing terms have only been discussed among both agencies’ leadership and have not been made public because the Postal Service hasn’t officially requested the loan, the two people familiar with the matter said. Mnuchin could still decide not to pursue tough terms as the September deadline nears. The Postal Service would not have to use the entire $10 billion loan at one time, but could borrow up to that amount at any given time.

In discussions with senior USPS personnel, Treasury officials have said they are interested in raising rates on the Postal Service’s lucrative package business, its sole area of profitability in recent years. The Treasury could also review all large postal contracts with package companies to push for greater margins on deliveries.

Treasury officials have said they may press the agency to demand tougher concessions from its powerful postal unions — among the public-sector unions that still retain significant leverage in negotiations with the government.

The officials have also said Mnuchin wants the authority to review hiring decisions at the agency’s senior levels, including the selection of the next postmaster general, a decision that until now has been left to the Postal Service’s five-member board of governors.

USPS spokesman David Partenheimer confirmed in an e-mail that the agency and the Treasury have begun ‘‘preliminary discussions’’ over the loan, but that the Treasury had not yet asked ‘‘to impose any of those conditions on that borrowing authority.’’ He declined to say whether these or any other terms were under discussion.

A Treasury spokesman said the department began preliminary discussions on the terms of the loan, but said it was too early to comment on those conversations.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

The Postal Service has repeatedly drawn on an open $15 billion line of credit Congress authorized nearly 30 years ago, as the agency’s finances have been squeezed by the demise of the traditional mail business and rising pension costs. That loan comes without any terms and low interest rates. USPS has paid down the debt in recent years, but has never fully paid off the loan. On April 1, the Postal Service borrowed another $3 billion to help weather the pandemic, bringing the agency up to $14.4 billion from that line of credit.

Usually, the agency’s business decisions are made by its governors, who are appointed by the president, and an independent entity called the Postal Regulatory Commission, which ensures that the Postal Service charges rates for its services that cover its costs.

If Mnuchin were to gain greater control through the new loan, a slew of Postal Service management decisions, including the terms of major contracts and collective bargaining strategy, could require Treasury approval. Hiring and firing of senior executives could be required to be run by the Treasury, the two people familiar with the matter said.

Trump has taken aim at the Postal Service since early in his tenure, initially urging the agency to double the rates it charges Amazon and other firms for delivery.

The agency has been devastated by the decline in first-class mail over recent decades, but one bright spot has been package delivery. The Postal Service competes vigorously with UPS, FedEx and Amazon’s own delivery services, and it specializes in the ‘‘last mile’’ delivery to a customer’s home.

Trump frequently repeats the claim that higher package rates on Internet shipping companies - Amazon, in particular — could ease the Postal Service’s financial troubles. The Postal Service has repeatedly defended its arrangement with the e-commerce giant, saying it gets fair rates for the services it provides in a highly competitive environment.

Higher Postal Service rates could hurt the USPS by artificially raising its price above those of UPS and FedEx, analysts say. It would also hit Amazon because the company contracts for ‘‘last mile’’ deliveries more frequently than its competitors.