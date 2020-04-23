Another meat processing plant shuts, raising fears of shortages

Another huge meat plant has been closed indefinitely in the United States, with experts saying the country is just weeks away from shortages. Tyson Foods Inc. said Thursday it was shutting its beef facility in Pasco, Wash., while team members undergo testing for COVID-19. Tyson has also closed two of its key pork plants. In Canada, industry groups are saying they’ll probably hold back some of what’s usually exported to the United States. Meanwhile, the head of JBS SA, the world’s top meat producer, warned of shortfalls. At least eight major US meat facilities have seen halts in the space of a few weeks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

Target’s e-commerce revenue more than doubles

Being a retailer for essential goods during the coronavirus pandemic is boosting sales for Target. The discount chain is on pace for same-store sales growth of 7 percent in the fiscal first quarter that ends this month, Target said in a statement. If that holds, it would mark its best performance since 2000, according to data collected by Bloomberg. The key has been an explosion in shoppers turning to Target’s website, with e-commerce revenue more than doubling. That includes a 275 percent increase so far this month as most of America fell under stay-at-home orders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

Kura Sushi and Sweetgreen latest to return small business loans

Two chain restaurants have joined Shake Shack in agreeing to return federal small business loans after outrage from small business advocates and policymakers over national restaurant and hotel companies obtaining millions in funds from the program before it ran dry last week. The Kura Sushi USA restaurant chain canceled a $5.98 million federal small business loan and the founders of fast-salad chain Sweetgreen also decided to return funds to the program, saying that it had been approved for $10 million at the end of last week but found out at the same time that the program had run out of funds. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

INTERNET

Google to require all advertisers to prove who they are

In an effort to fight off fraudulent or misleading online ads, Google will require that all advertisers across its sprawling network prove who they are and where they operate, the company said in a blog post Thursday. The names of the companies or people behind ads, as well as their countries of origin, will begin appearing on Google ads this summer, starting with several thousand advertisers a month in the United States before expanding worldwide. The measure, which could take years to implement, is designed as a defense against businesses and individuals who misrepresent themselves in paid online promotions, Google said. The move comes as Google tries to tamp down misinformation and scams related to the coronavirus pandemic. It expands a 2018 verification policy focused on political advertisers serving election ads. — NEW YORK TIMES

CELLPHONES

Hackers gained access to iPhones through a security flaw

Hackers gained access to iPhones through a sophisticated security flaw in Apple’s built-in e-mail app that Apple hasn’t yet fixed, according to new research by a cybersecurity firm. The cybersecurity firm, ZecOps, began conducting research after finding suspicious lines of code on iPhones belonging to a client. Customers of ZecOps, a two-year-old cybersecurity firm with offices in San Francisco, instruct their employees to connect their iPhones to a computer or kiosk that uploads data logs to a central server, where they are analyzed for suspicious activity. Apple spokesman Todd Wilder declined to comment. — WASHINGTON POST

POLITICS

Summers advising Biden presidential campaign

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers is advising Joe Biden’s presidential campaign on economic policy, including its plans to revive the US economy after the coronavirus pandemic, according to five people familiar with his involvement. The Obama and Clinton administration veteran’s role will likely roil progressives who view his past work on the 2009 recovery as too favorable to big banks. That’s awkward for the Biden campaign at a time when it is trying to win the trust of former supporters of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Summers’ involvement in Biden’s campaign, however, would likely reassure Wall Street that Biden is not moving too far to the left from the centrist positions that earned him his establishment support.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENTERTAINMENT

More than 1,000 productions shut down in LA, crippling the industry

The shutdown of television and movie production in Los Angeles silenced more than 1,000 productions, and the city’s film office isn’t sure how the entertainment capital will recover from the impact. After Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued stay-at-home orders on March 20 because of the coronavirus outbreak, 644 projects across the city were shut down, according to a report by FilmLA. At that time, about half the 1,091 shows, commercials, and movies filming in Los Angeles in February had already halted or reduced staff because of the virus. The closing is crippling the Los Angeles economy, where about 1 in 5 jobs is tied to the entertainment business. It also will affect what’s available to audiences. More than 40 percnet of scripted television shows are shot in the city, and it’s still unclear when they’ll be able to resume production, leaving a gap in new content. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MORTGAGES

Rates rise slightly but still near record lows

Long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows amid anxiety over the economy and housing market gut-punched by the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.33 percent this week from 3.31 percent last week. A year ago the rate stood at 4.20 percent.The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.86 percent from 2.80 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RAILROADS

Union Pacific expects its shipping volume to fall by 25 percent

Union Pacific’s first-quarter profit improved 6 percent but the railroad expects shipping volume to plummet 25 percent in the second quarter because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Union Pacific said the number of carloads of freight it delivered in the first quarter fell 7 percent but the volume has declined sharply since then as automakers closed their plants and other manufacturers slowed production because of the virus outbreak. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

VIDEO CHAT

More companies ban use of Zoom over security concerns

Some of the world’s largest companies have advised against the use of the Zoom conferencing app, fueling a growing backlash against a service that shot to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Daimler, Ericsson, NXP Semiconductors, and Bank of America are among a wave of companies forbidding or warning employees against using Zoom because of concerns about its security, according to people familiar with their operations. They join corporations like Tesla and government agencies from Taiwan to India, which has initiated a public contest to develop a secure homegrown video-chat alternative. — BLOOMBERG NEWS