Amazon loses appeal of French order to stop selling nonessential items

Under the ruling, Amazon can deliver only health items, food, pet food, and electronics until it carries out a risk evaluation of its sites with French unions, which have clashed with Amazon for refusing to engage with them on health protocols to protect employees from the threat of the virus at Amazon’s warehouses.

The Versailles Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court ruling from last week that prompted Amazon to shutter its six mammoth warehouses around France for a week and put its 10,000 workers on paid furlough.

PARIS — Amazon lost an appeal Friday of a French court decision ordering the e-commerce giant to stop delivering nonessential items in France during the coronavirus crisis to protect workers, raising questions about the immediate future of its business in the country.

The court said Amazon would be fined 100,000 euros ($108,000) for every delivery not meeting the requirement. The court said it would review Amazon’s progress in a month.

In a statement, Amazon said it had “taken note of the outcome” and remained “perplexed” by the decision. It added in a statement on Twitter that it was assessing the consequences for its business and employees in France, as well as the impact on its consumers and the numerous small and midsize French businesses that sell on its platform.

The decision Friday raises the stakes for Amazon in France, where unions wield outsize power and have been leveraging the coronavirus crisis to press companies on employee rights. Amazon also faces mounting scrutiny in the United States over the effectiveness of safety measures it has used to protect employees from the coronavirus while trying to meet a huge demand for orders.

The lower court did not order Amazon to shut its French warehouses, but the online giant decided to do so because the court threatened it with a 1 million euro ($1.08 million) fine for every day that it did not comply with the ruling.

Not everyone is happy with the union’s lawsuit. Many Amazon workers are worried about losing their jobs in a French economy hammered by a monthlong quarantine to contain the virus. This week, around 15,000 workers signed a petition urging the reopening of distribution centers.

“The unions didn’t ask us what we thought,” said Priscilla Soares, one of two employees at an Amazon site in northern France who started the petition.

Meanwhile, Amazon is asking US warehouse employees who have stayed away from work during the pandemic to return for scheduled shifts beginning May 1, or request a leave of absence.

The move sets up a critical choice for employees at a company that has become a lifeline for Americans locked down to contain outbreaks of COVID-19. After the coronavirus began spreading through the US, Amazon offered unpaid time off without penalty for workers uncomfortable with coming in, along with $2-an-hour hazard pay for those who report for duty. The offers run through April.

In a blog post published Friday, Amazon said it would extend the raise through May 16 but made no mention of unlimited unpaid time off. Amazon said it was “providing flexibility with leave of absence options, including expanding the policy to cover Covid-19 circumstances, such as high-risk individuals or school closures.”

An Amazon spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about changes to leave policies.

The largest online retailer has been scrambling to deal with a surge in orders that arrived just as outbreaks of COVID-19 began to hit its own ranks. Some workers have said Amazon wasn’t doing enough to keep them safe, cries that led to walkouts and protests rarely seen in Amazon’s workforce. Amazon stepped up the cleaning of its facilities and forced workers to keep their distance from one another.

But many employees at warehouses across the US stayed home, either out of fear of catching or spreading the disease, or to care for children unable to attend school. Some had hoped to continue to stay away until the pandemic recedes and businesses reopen.

The company has said criticisms of its safety measures are unfounded, and that a majority of workers continue to show up for work. It has also kept its operations functioning in part with new hires and temporary staff, many plucked from the swelling ranks of the unemployed as non-essential businesses shut their doors and fire workers. Amazon said earlier this month it had hired an additional 100,000 employees, and would seek to fill 75,000 additional positions in its logistics network.

The company also said on Friday it would extend its additional overtime compensation through mid-May. The cost of the raises first rolled out in March will approach $700 million, Amazon said.

Business Insider reported earlier this week that Amazon was telling some employees that its unpaid time off policy would lapse at the end of April.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.