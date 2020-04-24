AutoNation, an auto retailer worth billions, received nearly $95 million in SBA funds

The $95 million, spread across dozens of locations, is more than triple the amount any company is known to have received through the fund, called the Paycheck Protection Program. The $349 billion small business loan program ran out of money last week, leaving thousands of small businesses empty handed.

In response to questions from The Washington Post, AutoNation executive vice president Marc Cannon said that the company’s board voted Thursday to return the funds even though the company had acquired them under the rules created by Congress and intended to use the money only to pay employees.

AutoNation, a Fortune 500 company that runs a network of auto sellers, received nearly $95 million in federal small business funds, according to internal company documents and two company employees.

The Post reviewed documents detailing the AutoNation loans and interviewed two employees of the business, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized by the company to discuss the matter.

The $3 billion publicly held company has 26,000 employees in 18 states. AutoNation used separate tax identification numbers assigned to dozens of its more than 300 locations to apply for at least $266 million in funds for separate dealerships, including Jaguar and Land Rover of Bethesda, Porsche Orlando, and Lexus of Cerritos, outside Los Angeles, according to the documents.

‘‘The majority of our dealerships are able to apply for this,’’ said executive James J. Murphy on a call with employees last week, according to one of the employees on the call.

Executives compiled detailed spreadsheets of which dealerships had already applied, been approved and received the money. Last week executives internally reported having received $79 million for locations in its western division and $15 million for its eastern division.

More than 81 locations received loan money, according to the documents reviewed by The Post. That included $4.6 million for an Audi dealership in Bellevue, Wash., and $2.7 million for a Toyota Mall location in Georgia.

Cannon said in a statement that the company ‘‘was clearly eligible and applied on behalf of the 7,000 employees furloughed caused by the COVID-19 crisis.’’

‘‘AutoNation intended to rehire all 7,000 associates under the PPP program as encouraged by the government and designed to get individuals back to work,’’ Cannon said. ‘‘From the beginning, AutoNation decided that all PPP funds would be used only for our employees and nothing else.’’

He said that the board voted ‘‘to cancel all PPP applications and return all PPP funds by the safe harbor date of May 7th.’’

The loans were allowed because under the $2 trillion Cares Act economic stimulus package, separate affiliates of a single corporation could apply independently for small business funds. After hotel and restaurant chains received millions of dollars through the program, the Small Business Administration asked Thursday that larger, well-funded companies consider returning those loans by May 7.

For the loans to be forgiven, 75 percent of the money must be used to pay employees. But two company employees said they took issue with AutoNation getting the money.

‘‘Small businesses don’t have investors or millions in cash and credit to weather this storm,’’ said one of the company’s employees. ‘‘AutoNation could have made it through without taking these loans out.’’