A flood of business bankruptcies likely in coming months

Those forced to close or curtail business due to government attempts to stop the virus’s spread have mounting debts and uncertain prospects. Even owners receiving loans and grants aren’t sure that will be enough.

Business filings under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy law rose sharply in March, and attorneys are seeing signs that more company owners are contemplating the possibility of bankruptcy.

NEW YORK — The billions of dollars in coronavirus relief targeted at small businesses may not prevent many of them from ending up in US Bankruptcy Court.

Most vulnerable are thousands of restaurants and retailers that shut down, many of them more than a month ago. Some restaurants have brought in a bit of revenue by serving meals for takeout and delivery, but even they are struggling. Small and independent retailers, including those with online stores. are similarly at risk; clothing retailers have the added problem of winter inventory that they are unlikely to sell with summer approaching.

Jennifer Bennett, who closed one of her San Francisco restaurants Wednesday, was still waiting for financial aid she sought from the federal, state, and city governments. Even with the money, she doesn’t know if the revenue will cover the bills when she’s finally able to reopen Zazie — especially if she’s required to space tables six feet apart for social distancing.

“Our occupancy is going to be cut 60 percent to 65percent,” she said. “I fear bankruptcy is a possibility.”

Other small companies have similar anxieties, said Paul Singerman, a bankruptcy attorney in Miami. “There is no reliable visibility into when business operations will be able to resume the pre-COVID normal,” he said.

The number of Chapter 11 filings rose 18 percent in March from a year earlier, versus a 20 percent decrease in February, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute. The numbers don’t break out filings by company size, but given that the vast majority of companies are small to mid-size, it indicates that smaller companies are struggling.

The federal government has already approved or given out more than 2 million loans and grants to small businesses totaling nearly $360 billion; another $310 billion is on the way to one of the programs. Still, the money may be at best a stopgap for companies with little to no revenue coming in. And the new funds are expected to go so quickly that thousands of owners won’t get loans.

There were over 160,000 bankruptcy filings from 2008 to 2010, during the Great Recession and its aftermath. The numbers don’t break out filings by company size. The majority were for liquidations, though some companies restructured their debt and continued operating under Chapter 11.

Many companies, however, just shut their doors, and that’s likely to be the case again, Singerman says. According to some estimates, 170,000 companies failed during the recession.

But the Small Business Reorganization Act, which took effect in February, may encourage more companies to seek Chapter 11. The law is aimed at allowing owners to retain their ownership rather than lose their companies to their creditors; that is generally what happens in Chapter 11. The law also streamlines the reorganization process so a company is not wiped out by attorneys’ fees, says Edward Janger, a professor at Brooklyn Law School in New York whose expertise includes bankruptcy law.

Another change under the law is that a bankruptcy judge can approve the reorganization over creditors’ objections, Janger says.