SBA program reopens with new glitches, new scrutiny; NBA team returns loan money

The Trump administration has tried to defend the program, which has now received almost $700 billion in congressionally appropriated funds, because it is meant to give taxpayer-backed, forgivable loans to companies if they retain or rehire workers during the pandemic. After more than 26 million Americans filed unemployment claims in less than two months, policy makers are trying to come up with programs to keep people employed.

As bankers expressed fury that the Small Business Administration’s online portal was faltering, the Los Angeles Lakers organization confirmed it had received a taxpayer-backed loan under the program in recent weeks. The NBA franchise said it was returning the $4.6 million, something several other well-off firms have done after their participation was revealed.

WASHINGTON — The government’s small-business loan program received $310 billion in fresh funding last week but came under immediate pressure Monday as many bankers complained about new technology glitches and fresh questions were raised about the mostly anonymous list of beneficiaries.

But the program — known as the Paycheck Protection Program and operated by the Small Business Administration — has been overwhelmed, because of a surge in applications and the uneven process by which some companies receive loans and others do not. Within an hour after the SBA reopened its online portal, known as E-Tran, for submissions Monday, banking officials began to complain the system was either not working or was painfully slow.

Advertisement

”Massachusetts banks of all sizes were frustrated that more small businesses couldn’t be helped today with PPP 2. SBA’s loan system was simply overwhelmed,” Daniel Forte, president of the Massachusetts Bankers Association, said.

Eastern Bank submitted close to 5,000 applications in the first round and has another 3,000 for the second round. But on Monday the SBA changed the way it processed loans, making it slower for banks with fewer than 5,000 applications.

Advertisement

Eastern Bank CEO Bob Rivers contended that the change will in effect hurt community banks like his. In an e-mail, he said it took Eastern on Monday at least 30 minutes, on average, per loan to connect to E-Tran. As a result, he said, community banks “are stalled while the very largest banks draw down this limited funding.”

Malia Lazu at Berkshire Bank said the same about the computer system: “It was freezing up and very slow going.”

Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association, wrote on Twitter that bankers were ‘‘deeply frustrated’’ and that ‘‘we have raised these issues at the highest levels.’’

The Lakers’ decision to return $4.6 million came after the SBA said Monday that more than $2 billion in small-business loans during the first round of funding had been returned or declined by companies. It was unclear if other professional sports franchises got loans.

At least $500 million went to large publicly held companies, according to a Washington Post analysis of Securities and Exchange Commission records. The program was initially funded with $349 billion, which ran out in less than two weeks.

Experts said they expected the second round of funding to run out within days.

‘‘In the time since the previous round of funding ran out, businesses and banks have used this time to prep and perfect applications,’’ said Juleanna Glover, a Washington public affairs adviser who’s tracking the program.

‘‘Once the application portal reopens, there will be an immediate flood of tens of thousands of applicants,” she said. “Maybe millions. I’d be surprised if this next tranche lasts even 72 hours.’’

Advertisement

Lenders said they have thousands of loan applications queued up, and some have developed technology to make it easier to file them in the SBA’s computer systems. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, two of the largest banks, said they have tens of thousands of applications prepared. JPMorgan was the top lender in the first round of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program’s electronic infrastructure has consistently struggled to handle the barrage of applications, in some cases making it hard for small businesses to apply. Banks continued to vet applications after the initial funding ran out, and industry officials warned that demand could quickly overwhelm the SBA’s computer system.

Its press director, Carol Wilkerson, said the SBA had warned small businesses that problems could occur.

‘‘SBA notified lenders yesterday that pacing of applications into the E-Tran system would occur, meaning all lenders would be able to submit at the same rate per hour,’’ Wilkerson said. ‘‘The pacing mechanism prevents any one lender from submitting thousands of loans an hour into the E-Tran system. If a lender goes above the pacing limit they will get timed out.’’

The Paycheck Protection Program was a major component of the $2 trillion federal stimulus law meant to combat the economic crisis. The program empowers banks to offer federally subsidized loans at terms unavailable on the private market. Borrowers get an interest rate of just 1 percent and can have the loan forgiven if they keep paying employees through the crisis. Small businesses are allowed to self-certify that they qualify, allowing lenders to bypass much of the paperwork usually required for loans.

Advertisement

Despite glitchy IT systems, a chaotic regulatory process, and a disappointing lack of cooperation from some big banks, the initial rollout succeeded in quickly pumping hundreds of billions into a struggling small-business community.

It couldn’t immediately be learned, though, how many companies rehired workers, as the law had intended. The SBA and the Treasury Department estimated that more than 1.66 million small businesses were helped, supporting over 30 million jobs.

Globe columnist Shirley Leung and staff reporter Janelle Nanos contributed to this report.