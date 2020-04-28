Some businesses won’t return funds despite pressure from Trump administration

Their resistance comes days after the Small Business Administration suggested dozens of publicly held companies should give back money received from the Paycheck Protection Program by May 7.

Companies in the hotel, cruise ship, and medical device sectors said they are qualified to receive the money under the Paycheck Protection Program and need the funds to stay in business.

WASHINGTON — Several publicly traded companies say they are not planning to return loans received from a small-business rescue program, despite pressure from the Trump administration to repay the funds.

The agency said public companies with ‘‘substantial market value’’ and the ability to raise money through capital markets were not the intended recipients of the funds, which were meant to help small businesses keep employees battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin increased the pressure Tuesday morning, saying the government plans to audit all loans over $2 million before it forgives them. The rules call for the government to forgive the loans if companies use them to keep employees on the payroll.

‘‘Anybody that took the money that shouldn’t have taken the money, one, it won’t be forgiven and two, they may be subject to criminal liability, which is a big deal,’’ Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox Business. ‘‘I encourage everybody to look at this and pay back these loans now so we can recycle the money if you made a mistake.’’

Meanwhile, banks trying to submit applications for thousands of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief loans in the second round of funding have hit a bottleneck for a second day at the SBA.

Banking industry groups said Tuesday the SBA’s loan processing system is still unable to handle the volume of loan applications from business owners trying to get aid under the Paychceck Protection Program, part of the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. The SBA has said the slowdown is due to its attempts to limit the amount of loans any bank can submit at one time. But some banks say they’re not able to get any applications into the system.

Bank of America, for instance, sent 184,000 applications for rescue loans from Sunday to early Monday morning, according to Bloomberg News.

“Today is just another slow, frustrating slog for getting PPP loans through,” said Paul Merski, a vice president at the Independent Community Bankers of America.

Businesses are seeking loans from a $310 billion second round of funding aimed at helping them retain workers or rehire those who they laid off in response to the virus outbreak. Restaurants, retailers, gyms, and other businesses were forced to shut down to try to contain the virus’s spread, and other companies have seen a steep drop in revenue as customers stayed home or cut back their spending.

The SBA did not immediately respond for a request for comment Tuesday on the delays. But in a memo the agency sent to banks at midday Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the SBA said it would stop banks from using a system that automatically submits applications into the agency’s ETran system. Without that system, “the loan processing system will be more reliable, accessible and equitable for all businessses,” the memo said.

At some banks, the change means having to manually submit the applications, a much slower process, said Nick Simpson, a spokesman for the Consumer Bankers Association. Others are able to submit applications in batches of more than 5,000, but it wasn’t known how or when the SBA would process them, he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the head of the SBA tweeted that the agency had processed $50 billion in loans in the 24 hours after the program resumed at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The $349 billion first round of funding was exhausted in less than two weeks after the SBA approved 1.7 million in loans. That initial round was also slowed by computer issues at the SBA. In this round, banks have reported that they were being allowed to submit only 350 applications an hour, if that many. Meanwhile, they have thousands on hand.

“I don’t know of any bank who’s reaching 350 per hour,” said Richard Hunt, president of the Consumer Bankers Association. He said there appeared to be technical issues at the SBA similar to ones that held up processing early in the first round of funding.

Some public companies that received funding in the first round have returned the money after public criticism, including Shake Shack, Kura Sushi USA, and Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

Other companies are resisting doing the same. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, which operates high-end cruises, said it met the criteria for applicants and plans to keep its $6.6 million loan.

The company reported having about $137 million in cash as of March 31, shortly after drawing down on a $45 million line of credit. The coronavirus prompted the company to cancel its cruises on March 12, a move it called ‘‘financially devastating.’’

‘‘Despite this circumstance, Lindblad is the very rare travel company that has not imposed any layoffs, furloughs, or salary reductions to date — because of our access to the PPP,’’ said the company, which employs 461 people in the United States.

A group of hotel companies chaired by Monty Bennett, a Dallas executive and Republican donor, said it also planned to keep the funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Ashford were among the biggest recipients of the loans, receiving them through multiple applications, according to federal filings. The companies said they applied for $126 million total.

The loan payments to the companies have come under scrutiny, given Bennett’s political donations. Since the 2016 presidential campaign, Bennett has given more than $370,000 to support President Trump and the Republican National Committee, and has given to a slew of other GOP campaigns in the House and Senate, as well as their party committees.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.