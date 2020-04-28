Virus causing people to worry more about their money than their health, study finds

The coronavirus pandemic is causing Americans to worry more about their finances than health, according to a study by MetLife Inc., the largest US life insurer. Money was the top concern for 52 percent of full-time US workers, compared with 44 percent who were most anxious about physical and mental health, according to a survey of 2,367 respondents polled in early April. About 29 percent of workers are earning less as a result of the pandemic, while 74 percent said their job status had been affected, or was expected to be. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Merck sees trouble ahead as patients avoid doctor-administered injections

The pandemic increased sales of Merck medicines during the first quarter as households around the world stocked up, but the drugmaker expects a significant hit this quarter as the full force of the outbreak lands. Merck & Co. anticipates 2020 prescription drug sales will fall by $1.7 billion because the pandemic is keeping many patients with chronic conditions away from their doctors. About two-thirds of Merck’s medicine sales are for injected drugs administered by a doctor, from its blockbuster Keytruda and its portfolio of vaccines, to birth control implant Implanon and an anesthetic used in surgical procedures. The company lowered its outlook for the year Tuesday despite an 11 percent revenue jump and a profit increase of 10 percent in the most recent quarter. It also expects sales of its veterinary medicines to dip by $400 million. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

SAS to cut as many as 5,000 jobs as travel collapses

Scandinavia’s biggest airline, SAS, is eliminating as many as 5,000 jobs, marking the first permanent staff cuts by a major European carrier in the face of collapsing travel demand. The Stockholm-based company said Tuesday that the dismissals, amounting to 40 percent of the workforce, are necessary because employees have an average notice period of six months and it needs to prepare for what may be years of sluggish demand. The job cuts provide a taste of things to come at European airlines, which have suffered one of the biggest hits from the coronavirus pandemic, with 90 percent of capacity grounded. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSTRUCTION

Caterpillar says impact from pandemic is far from over

The world’s biggest maker of mining and construction equipment is predicting that the pain from the coronavirus crisis is far from over. Caterpillar Inc. said the current quarter will be “more significantly impacted” by the pandemic after profits for the first three months of the year trailed analysts estimates. The Deerfield, Ill.-based company also shelved its traditional earnings forecast for 2020 as the fallout from the virus jolts customers in mining, construction, and energy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

All-day snacking at home boosts PepsiCo’s sales

Breakfast at home and snacking all day during COVID-19 quarantines helped PepsiCo Inc.’s first-quarter sales beat estimates. Executives said on an analyst call that repeated purchases of Quaker Oats and other products show consumers aren’t just stockpiling, but also eating through their pantries at a higher rate. Snack products are also doing well, with Tostitos the big winner. Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods both saw a 7 percent adjusted sales gain. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONSUMERS

Confidence drops by the largest amount on record

US consumer confidence plunged in April as millions lost their jobs, with an index that monitors attitudes about current business and work conditions dropping by the largest amount on record. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its confidence index tumbled to a reading of 86.9, down from 118.8 in March. The index is composed of consumers’ assessment of present conditions and expectations about the future. The present conditions index slumped from 166.7, to 76.4, a 90-point drop that was the largest on record. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Southwest cuts nunber of new planes

Southwest Airlines is cutting the number of Boeing Co. 737 Max jets it will take through December 2021 by more than half as the travel outlook remains bleak. Max deliveries from Boeing will total no more than 48 through the end of next year as the COVID-19 pandemic batters demand for flights, Southwest said in a statement Tuesday. More than 120 planes had been expected. Also, the carrier will remove the Max from its schedule until late October of this year, as Boeing works to end a grounding that began in March 2019 after two deadly crashes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DELIVERIES

UPS loses money as stay-at-home shoppers can’t replace lost business deliveries

United Parcel Service Inc. reported a 13 percent drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders generated deliveries to people’s homes but not enough to offset the higher costs and a drop in business deliveries. UPS said Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak has created “significant headwinds.’’ The package-delivery company withdrew forecasts about future revenue and profit, saying it couldn’t predict the depth or duration of the pandemic’s impact on its business. The company said it expects to cut capital spending this year by $1 billion and it is suspending share buybacks, reducing planned full-year spending on buybacks by $783 million. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MARIJUANA

Owner of magazine that trumpeted pot for nearly 50 years will now sell it

The owner of High Times is going to start selling marijuana after championing its use in the pages of its magazine for nearly half a century. Hightimes Holding Corp. said Tuesday is acquiring 13 dispensaries from Harvest Health and Recreation, one of the largest multi-state producers and sellers of cannabis in the United States. Hightimes said the cash and stock deal valued at $80 million makes Tempe, Arizona-based Harvest a “significant” shareholder in Hightimes, which is preparing to make an initial public offering of stock. The sale, which includes dispensaries Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, represents Hightimes’ first foray into the retail business. The company said it will revamp and rebrand the stores, which will be licensed for regional delivery. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Solar and wind power now the cheapest sources in most of the world

Solar and onshore wind power are now the cheapest new sources of electricity in at least two-thirds of the world’s population, further threatening the two fossil-fuel stalwarts — coal and natural gas. The levelized cost of electricity for onshore wind projects has fallen 9 percent to $44 a megawatt-hour since the second half of last year. Solar declined 4 percent to $50 a megawatt-hour, according to a report Tuesday by BloombergNEF. The prices are even lower in countries including the United States, China, and Brazil. Equipment costs have come down, technologies have improved, and governments across the world have boosted clean-power targets as they seek to combat climate change. — BLOOMBERG NEWS