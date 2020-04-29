Boeing to slash 10 percent of its workforce amid pandemic fallout, Max grounding

The company, which reported a loss of $1.7 billion, employs more than 150,000 people globally and said it plans to cut about 10 percent of its total workforce. The report did not provide details on where those job cuts would come from or give a total number of jobs Boeing plans to cut, but the figure would equal more than 14,000 of its US employees.

WASHINGTON — Boeing said Wednesday that it plans a 10 percent staff reduction — more than 14,000 jobs — as the continued grounding of its signature jet combined with a global halt in air travel sapped billions from its once-profitable commercial jet division.

The 737 Max crisis amplified by the pandemic has cost Boeing, once a Wall Street favorite, $5 billion, the company reported Wednesday.

Nonetheless, Boeing stock rose 6.12 percent Wednesday to close at $139.

Chief executive Dave Calhoun said in a video message to employees that the losses would be steeper in the commercial airplane division, based in Renton, Wash.

‘‘Please know that we will do everything we can to minimize that impact, and as we take these steps, we will be as fair and transparent as possible — and absolutely honest and respectful,’’ Calhoun said in the video.

The US job cuts will put added strain on an economy already reeling from more than 26 million jobs lost because of the pandemic. The federal government reported Wednesday that fallout from the deadly coronavirus caused the US economy to contract 4.8 percent from January through March. That’s the steepest drop since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Boeing’s job cuts will create a ripple effect among its many suppliers across the nation.

The company’s 737 Max commercial jetliner has been grounded for more than a year after flawed flight-control systems played a role in two deadly crashes that killed 346 people. The federal government launched criminal and civil investigations after the crashes, including one into whether Boeing misled airlines about the training needed to fly the Max.

Boeing has been working on changes to the Max, including software fixes and an updated pilot training program, to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to return the plane to service. The company has said it expects that to happen mid-year.

The company fired chief executive Dennis Muilenburg in December and stopped production of the Max in January. Still reeling from the Max crisis, the company took a hit months later as the pandemic caused a steep drop in air travel, leading to billions of dollars’ worth of canceled orders for Boeing jets.

Boeing closed several of its plants across the country as employees began to fall ill from the virus. Last week, 27,000 Boeing employees returned to work in the Puget Sound region of Washington state. A few thousand more returned to defense plants outside Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio.

The company’s first-quarter financial report showed the toll of the combined losses from the Max grounding and the widespread impact from the coronavirus. Boeing reported a quarterly loss of $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020. It reported first-quarter revenue of $16.9 billion, 26 percent lower than the previous year’s first quarter.

The decline of Boeing’s commercial airplane division has been swift and dramatic. The company delivered 66 percent fewer airplanes in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period last year. Airlines and aircraft leasing companies, which have been floored by a global halt to air traffic, have canceled orders for the grounded 737 Max.

Government contracts have suddenly become the largest source of revenue for Boeing, a major shift from previous years. A new Boeing business unit focused on aircraft repair and technical services has held steady as the pace of government contracts has sped up, driven in large part by faster Pentagon spending.

In the first quarter alone Boeing was hit with a $137 million production charge related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the Seattle area and a $336 million charge related to replacing a cracked airplane part called the pickle fork in its older 737 Next Generation jets.

The company’s Arlington, Va.-based defense, space, and security division was also resilient, though there are problems there. The company’s finances were buffeted by a $827 million charge for the KC-46A Tanker, the latest of several such charges.

The company also announced production cuts across its commercial division designed to align the company’s resources more closely with what promises to be significantly smaller post-pandemic demand. Production of the 787 Dreamliner, which occurs at Boeing factories north of Charleston, S.C., will be scaled back from 14 per month to 10 per month, then gradually reduced to seven per month by 2022.

The company says it plans to resume producing 737 Max jets in 2020, though federal aviation authorities have given no indication of when they expect to lift the grounding order. Reentry dates provided by Boeing and others have repeatedly been pushed back as regulators seek new technical fixes.

Boeing executives have estimated that it will take two to three years for operations to return to normal. Even then, the company’s product mix and employment base could look different from its pre-crisis heyday.