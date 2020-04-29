US economy shrank 4.8% in 1st quarter, biggest decline since Great Recession

‘‘We will continue to use these powers forcefully, proactively, and aggressively until we are confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery,’’ Fed chair Jerome Powell said in a video news conference. ‘‘These are lending powers and not spending powers.’’

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the US economy is in ‘‘sharp decline’’ and that the central bank is committed to using its ‘‘full range of tools to support the US economy in this challenging time.’’

WASHINGTON — The fallout from the deadly coronavirus continues to weigh on the US economy, which contracted at a 4.8 percent pace from January through March, the deepest decline since the financial crisis, prompting the Federal Reserve to continue sweeping emergency measures for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

The US economy is in the midst of its worst crisis since the Great Depression. The new economic data shows consumer and business spending nose-diving in the first quarter, further confirmation that the economy was tanking in March, as much of the nation went into lockdown to stem the spread of the global pandemic.

The Fed said it will keep interest rates at zero ‘‘until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events’’ to make it easy for companies and households to borrow money. The central bank will also continue its bond-buying spree that has made it easier for large companies and cash-strapped states to get critical loans.

Significantly, on Wednesday, Powell warned that the Fed believes the US economy faces a couple of different kinds of risks over the next year or longer. He talked about a slow recovery starting in coming months, as some parts of the economy reopen. But he also warned that chances are consumer spending won’t go back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.

‘‘Until [consumers] are confident the virus is well and truly under control, they will be somewhat reluctant to undertake certain kinds of activity,’’ Powell said.

Advertisement

So far, the Fed has pumped $2.3 trillion into the economy in the past six weeks, and analysts expect the Fed to bump that up to at least $5 trillion in aid by the end of the year. The amount is unprecedented and dwarfs the relief that Congress and the White House have provided so far.

The Fed statement came hours after a Commerce Department report signaling that consumer spending tumbled 7.6 percent and business investment shrank 8.6 percent. The report on gross domestic product is the first comprehensive look at how painful the economic fallout from the pandemic has been. Although Americans flooded grocery stores to buy food and supplies, it was not nearly enough to offset lost spending on dining out, car sales, entertainment, and more.

The worst is yet to come, many analysts say. The second quarter is likely to show a decline of more than 30 percent — a level not seen since the Great Depression — as much of the economy entered a deep lockdown to encourage people to stay home to stop the spread of the virus.

‘‘There’s really no question about it. We are in a recession, and it’s going to be a sharp recession,’’ said economist Alicia Modestino, associate director of the Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy.

More than 26 million Americans have already lost their jobs and had to seek unemployment aid. And many businesses are on the verge of going bankrupt since they do not have enough money to sustain weeks without any customers or revenue.

Advertisement

This is a ‘‘Depression-like shock,’’ said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at audit firm RSM. ‘‘Policymakers should be prepared to support other rounds of aid and stimulus for an economy that is going to be reeling for some time.’’

Even the White House agrees this is the worst decline for the US economy in decades. The question is how long the pain will linger for the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs and for small business owners on the verge bankruptcy.

‘‘We are faced with the biggest shock that has hit this economy since the Great Depression, and you have to be frank with the American people about that,’’ Kevin Hassett, a senior economic adviser to President Trump, told reporters this week.

An official recession occurs when the economy experiences two consecutive quarters of negative growth. A depression is a sustained period of contraction and job loss that lasts for several years. Trump and many on Wall Street hope the government’s historic levels of aid can avert a depression.

The economic fate of the nation largely hinges on how quickly the United States can find a vaccine and do widespread testing for COVID-19, economists and health experts say. In the meantime, the federal government has approved more than $2 trillion in aid to try to help jobless people and shuttered businesses survive.

Advertisement

More spending will be needed, economists across the political spectrum say.

‘‘This is the worst catastrophe in generations,’’ said Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard University professor and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. ‘‘It could take us 10 years to get back to where we started. That’s not out of the question at this point.’’

It took three years to climb out of the Great Recession and more than a decade to recover from the Great Depression of the 1930s. Economists say the government was too slow to act and too stingy with aid in the past, mistakes that should not be repeated now.

Economists across the political spectrum are urging the federal government to give more money to states, cities, and counties to avoid deep layoffs and keep critical services going. They also foresee a need for more testing and more help for people out of work.

‘‘We know Main Street recovers less quickly than Wall Street,’’ Modestino said. ‘‘It will take years to get back to where we were before with such low unemployment.’’

Powell has repeatedly said he will use the ‘‘full range of tools’’ he has to help revive the economy and ensure the health crisis does not turn into a financial crisis.

The Fed’s swift interventions are widely credited with causing a stock market rally in April and returning many parts of the bond market to normal after they froze up in March.

‘‘Powell’s mantra is do whatever it takes for as long as it takes,’’ said Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics. ‘‘There was a late reaction from Congress and the administration to the unfolding crisis. Powell sized up very quickly that the Fed needed to provide support.’’