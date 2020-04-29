Smallest lenders get their own time slot to seek relief loans

The SBA accepted only applications from lenders with assets of less than $1 billion between 4 p.m. New York time and 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The agency said in an e-mail that it and the US Treasury Department “will evaluate whether to create a similar reserved time again in the future.”

The agency took the measure following outrage over larger firms including high-profile restaurant chains getting loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, that is dedicated to shore up small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

The US Small Business Administration, under pressure to dole out relief funds to mom-and-pop firms in dire need of cash, gave small lenders a dedicated time slot of eight hours on Wednesday to submit the applications on behalf of their clients.

The agency is seeking to improve access to its overwhelmed loan-processing system amid a flood of applications as the program relaunched Monday with an additional $310 billion after the initial round of $349 billion ran out of money. While trying to process an unprecedented amount of money in just days, the SBA has been facing complaints from all sides — from business owners to bankers and lawmakers.

After lenders of all sizes complained that the SBA system was inaccessible or kicked them out when the program restarted on Monday, the agency told lenders on Tuesday they could not use robotic systems to help submit applications so the platform “will be more reliable, accessible, and equitable for all small businesses.” The SBA is also limiting the number of applications any one lender can submit each hour.

A coalition of trade groups representing the interests of thousands of US banks and credit unions urged the SBA on Tuesday to fix its application system or to explain the problems directly to entrepreneurs.

The data SBA has reported so far suggest small lenders are getting through. Of the more than $52 billion in loan applications processed as of early afternoon on Tuesday, almost $40 billion, or 76 percent, came from small and medium-size lenders, SBA said. Congress had set aside $30 billion for the smallest financial institutions to disburse, and that amount had nearly been reached on Tuesday, the agency said.

But the latest measure of dedicating a time slot for smaller banks may not be enough to appease lenders.

“This I don’t agree — many small businesses went to banks over $1 billion to help provide for their family,” Consumer Bankers Association chief executive Richard Hunt said in a tweet. “There was already a carve out for small banks and now this. Don’t play favorites with small businesses. All need a lifeline right now.”

But it’s a welcome attempt to get loans to the self-employed, independent contractors and smallest firms, according to Paul Merski of the Independent Community Bankers of America.

“It’s a smart move, particularly after the backlash of large businesses getting these loans,” Merski said.

Meanwhile lawmakers are complaining that big banks and large companies are getting help at the expense of small firms and are calling for investigations. Democratic Senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Sherrod Brown of Ohio sent a letter to SBA and Treasury on Tuesday saying applications for loans of less than $1 million should be processed first.