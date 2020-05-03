Stolen Zoom logins were for sale on the dark Web

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has seen global usage of its service surge but has come under increasing pressure over vulnerabilities in the app’s software encryption. The company has been sued amid accusations it hid flaws and has seen cases of online trolls sneak in and disrupt Web meetings with profanity and pornography.

Hackers put more than half a million login details for the teleconferencing app Zoom on the dark Web, the Sunday Times reported. The logins, for sale at 1 pence (1.25 cents) each, were discovered and bought by the cybersecurity intelligence company Cyble, the newspaper said. Cyble purchased them from a Russian-speaking person on the Telegram messaging service, which allows anonymous messaging.

Zoom’s stock price has more than doubled this year alongside its meteoric rise in popularity, but privacy and cybersecurity experts have expressed skepticism. From Elon Musk’s SpaceX to New York City’s Department of Education, some organizations have banned use of the app amid security concerns.

It’s not uncommon for Web services to be targeted by activity that involves bad actors testing large numbers of already compromised credentials from other platforms to see if they’ve been re-used, Zoom said in a statement.

Zoom also said it has hired multiple intelligence firms to find these password dumps and the tools used to create them, as well as a company that has shut down thousands of websites attempting to trick users into downloading malware or giving up their credentials.

“We continue to investigate, are locking accounts we have found to be compromised, asking users to change their passwords to something more secure, and are looking at implementing additional technology solutions to bolster our efforts,” a spokesperson said.