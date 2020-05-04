Stocks gain as oil extends rally for a fourth day

Stocks kicked off the week on a positive note, rallying late in the session to close higher after California sounded a note of optimism in its fight against the virus. Crude oil gained for a fourth consecutive day. The S&P 500 ended green after a last-hour push after the state with the biggest economy reported the fewest virus-related deaths in three weeks and signaled some businesses may reopen as soon as Friday. Stocks were lower during much of the session after tensions escalated between the Trump administration and China, and economic data disappointed. Energy, information technology and utilities were the biggest gainers in the S&P 500, led by Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. Airlines were hit hard after Warren Buffett said over the weekend that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had exited the sector. Apple Inc. led the Nasdaq Composite Index higher before a big week of earnings. Firms including Walt Disney Co., BMW, and Air France-KLM are scheduled to report. “When the economy gets back to normal is very uncertain right now,” Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, wrote in a note. “And given that uncertainty, we can expect markets to be volatile in the near term as investors try and determine when exactly that happens.” Investors are weighing fears of a second wave of infections and a steady stream of bad economic data against efforts by many countries to start easing lockdown restrictions.