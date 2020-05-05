US companies cut thousands of workers while continuing to reward shareholders

While thousands of their workers are filing for unemployment benefits, companies are rewarding their shareholders with millions in cash dividends.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Caterpillar has suspended operations at two plants and a foundry, Levi Strauss has closed stores and toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker is planning layoffs and furloughs.

As the pandemic squeezes big companies, executives are making decisions about who will bear the brunt of the sacrifices, and in at least some cases, workers have been the first to lose, even as shareholders continue to collect.

Executives say the layoffs support the long-term health of their companies, and often the executives are giving up a piece of their salaries. Furloughed workers can apply for unemployment benefits. But distributing millions of dollars to shareholders while leaving many workers without a paycheck is unfair, critics argue, and belies the repeated statements from executives about their concern for employee welfare during the novel-coronavirus crisis.

Caterpillar, for example, announced a $500 million distribution to shareholders April 8, about two weeks after indicating that operations at some plants would stop. The company declined to say how many workers are affected.

‘‘We are taking a variety of actions globally, but we aren’t going to discuss the number of impacted people,’’ Caterpillar spokeswoman Kate Kenny said in an e-mail.

The Caterpillar website advertises that despite the crisis, the company’s ‘‘dedication and service to the safety, health and well-being of our team and the communities they serve remain strong.’’

The coronavirus has turned prevailing economic logic on its head: Grocery clerks, meat plant employees, and nursing home aides, though generally at the bottom of the pay spectrum, have been deemed ‘‘essential’’ and compelled to take risks while others stay home.

This spate of dividends is also likely to revive long-standing debates over economic rewards.

‘‘There are no hard and fast rules about this,’’ said Amy Borrus, deputy director of the Council of Institutional Investors, a group that argues for shareholder rights and represents pension funds and other long-term investors.

Many large US companies choose to issue a regular, quarterly dividend to shareholders, often increasing it, and they boast about these payments because they help keep the share price higher than it might otherwise be. Those companies might be reluctant to announce that they are cutting or suspending their dividend during a crisis, Borrus said.

‘‘Companies have to be mindful of the optics of paying dividends if they’re laying off thousands of workers,’’ she noted.

Others see the tradeoffs in starker terms.

William Lazonick, emeritus economics professor at University of Massachusetts at Lowell, has been one of the leading critics of companies that distribute cash to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends rather than reinvesting the profits into employees, innovation and production. For companies continuing to issue buybacks and dividends during the crisis, he said, it is business as usual.

‘‘In a downturn like this, the first thing a company should do is give up any distributions to shareholders,’’ Lazonick said. ‘‘But in a crisis, companies will differ. Some will care . . . and some will rob the workers, who should expect that their continued employment will be the company’s first concern.’’

While some companies have suspended payments to shareholders during the coronavirus pandemic, others have not.

Caterpillar announced on March 26 that due to the pandemic, it is ‘‘temporarily suspending operations at certain facilities.’’ Two plants, one in East Peoria, Illinois, and one in Lafayette, Indiana, were stopping, as was a foundry in Mapleton, Illinois, according to news reports.

About two weeks later, the company announced that it would be giving shareholders $500 million in cash dividends.

‘‘We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to reduce production due to weaker customer demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions,’’ Kenny said by e-mail. ‘‘These actions include temporary facility shutdowns, indefinite or temporary layoffs.’’

Similarly, Levi Strauss announced April 7 that the company would stop paying store workers, and about 4,000 are now on furlough. On the same day, the company announced that it was returning $32 million to shareholders.

‘‘As this human and economic tragedy unfolds globally over the coming months, we are taking swift and decisive action that will ensure we remain a winner in our industry,’’ Chip Bergh, president and chief executive said that day.

Stanley Black & Decker announced on April 2 that it was planning furloughs and layoffs due to the coronavirus. Two weeks later, it issued a dividend to shareholders of about $106 million.

‘‘Throughout our company’s 177-year history, Stanley Black & Decker has weathered a series of exogenous shocks and thrived,’’ president and chief executive James Loree, said in a statement announcing the job cuts. ‘‘We are in a strong position as we face today’s challenges and are taking the necessary actions now to protect our employees and the business while positioning the company to thrive into the future.’’

The notion that a company’s primary purpose is to serve shareholders gained prominence in the 1980s and has been criticized in recent years, even from business executives.

In August, a group of companies from the Business Roundtable, an advocacy organization composed of the chief executives from dozens of the United States’ largest corporations, announced that they were dropping their insistence on ‘‘shareholder primacy — that corporations exist principally to serve shareholders.’’

In a statement signed by 181 chief executives, the group said companies would consider customers, suppliers and workers as well.

‘‘Each of our stakeholders is essential,’’ their statement said. ‘‘We commit to deliver value to all of them.’’

But of the executives that endorsed the Business Roundtable statement, at least three of their companies are among those that have implemented at least some furloughs while issuing dividends: Caterpillar, Stanley Black & Decker, and Steelcase.