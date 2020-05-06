ADP: More than 20 million jobs vanished in April

US businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse as the coronavirus outbreak closed of offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the US economy. The Wednesday report from payroll company ADP showed the depth and scale of job losses that left no part of the world’s largest economy unscathed. The losses will likely continue through May, with a recovery in hiring likely to begin in the months that follow, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. The private industry report comes two days ahead of the official monthly job figures from the US Labor Department. Economists believe the Friday report will reveal unemployment in the United States will hit 16 percent, up from 4.4 percent in March. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACIES

CVS profit jumps as people restocked before heading inside

A rush to fill medicine cabinets and pantries ahead of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel a surging first-quarter profit for CVS Health. The outbreak also lifted the health care giant’s insurance business because patients delayed or cancelled some surgeries and used the system less. But company leaders warned analysts on Wednesday that the pandemic’s impact will grow complex as the year evolves. Their stores saw a big drop in business after the quarter ended, as people stayed home while governments issued shelter in place orders. Patients also stayed out of doctor offices, and that meant the company had fewer new prescriptions to fill. Those numbers will improve as shelter in place orders ease and company stores return to normal hours.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Gap to reopen up to 800 stores this month

Gap is the latest national retailer to announce reopening plans, saying it will resume operations this month at up to 800 of its stores, which include Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta. But the company’s stores will look and feel a bit different to accommodate social distancing: Bathrooms and fitting rooms will be closed, and returned items will be quarantined for 24 hours before they are placed back on shelves. Employees will be wearing face masks, and hand sanitizer dispensers will be added near front doors and cash registers. The retailer will begin by reopening “a small selection” of locations in Texas this weekend. Shopping hours will be limited, and the company said it will be “actively monitoring the flow of customers in stores.”

— WASHINGTON POST

CASINOS

MGM Resorts says furloughed employees could be gone for good

MGM Resorts International has announced that the furloughs of more than 60,000 employees caused by the coronavirus pandemic could turn into layoffs. Acting company CEO Bill Hornbuckle sent a legal notice Tuesday to employees saying a tourism forecast predicts some furloughed workers might not be back for more than six months, and some not at all. Employees will remain on furlough status until Aug. 31, then the company is allowed to begin layoffs. The notice complies with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is intended to ensure employees have advance notice before significant layoffs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE HAILING

Uber cutting 3,700 workers as rides disappear

Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still in lockdown. The San Francisco company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs like severance will reach about $20 million. Uber Technologies Inc. had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine. The firm, which is scheduled to report quarterly financial results after the bell Thursday, said it is evaluating other cost cuts. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GOVERNMENT

Treasury Department dusting off the 20-year bond

The Treasury Department is detailing how it plans to borrow a record-breaking $2.99 trillion in debt this quarter which will include issuing for the first time since 1986 a 20-year bond. The Treasury faces an unprecedented need for credit because of the trillions of dollars the government is spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the loss of millions of jobs. And the nation is likely headed for a deep recession. Treasury officials said Wednesday that the 20-year bond will be auctioned on May 20 with the goal of raising $20 billion. That will be followed by $17 billion auctions in June and July. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney lost $1.4b in the first quarter

Walt Disney Co. investors got a taste of just how bad the coronavirus pandemic will be for the world’s largest entertainment company. The crisis cost Disney as much as $1.4 billion in lost profit last quarter, the company said Tuesday, with $1 billion coming from shuttered theme parks alone, and nearly every part of its business taking a hit. And it’s only going to get worse. Disney has already lost more than a full month of parks business and cruises in the current quarter, along with the shutdown of movie theaters and the loss of live sports on its flagship ESPN cable networks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EMPLOYMENT

NYC could lose more than 900,000 jobs

New York City’s average unemployment rate may triple to 12 percent this year, higher than the Great Recession, as plunging tax revenue opens an $8.7 billion budget gap, according to city Comptroller Scott Stringer. He predicted employment losses would spike by the end of June, with more than 900,000 losing their jobs — one in five working New Yorkers. Restaurants, hotels, and retail will be the hardest hit.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Head of Samsung apologizes for scandals

The de facto head of Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, apologized on Wednesday for the corruption and union-busting scandals that have bedeviled his conglomerate, declaring that he will be the last of his family members to lead the South Korean corporate empire. Speaking during a nationally televised news conference, Lee, 51, said Samsung would also respect its workers’ right to organize independent labor unions, ending its decades-old “no-union” philosophy. That stance was often cited as one of the key reasons Samsung could grow so rapidly while other conglomerates, like Hyundai, were often crippled by militant labor activism at their work sites. — NEW YORK TIMES

MEDIA

New York Times gained nearly 590,000 digital subscribers

In the first three months of the year, The New York Times Co. added more digital subscribers than it had gained during any quarter since it started charging readers for online content in 2011. But that increase was driven by widespread interest in news of the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged the US economy and cut deeply into The Times’ advertising revenue. Readers flocked to the newspaper’s website, drawn by articles on the coronavirus that were offered at no charge and many bought subscriptions. The company reported on Wednesday that it had netted 587,000 new digital subscriptions during the quarter. The majority — 468,000 — were for the core news product, and the remaining 119,000 were for other digital products, including apps like Cooking and Crossword. — NEW YORK TIMES