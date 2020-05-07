City of Boston awarding $7.5 million in grants to small business

The city of Boston says it is awarding $7.5 million in small business grants, enabling the city to fulfill all eligible requests that were submitted during the brief application process in April for a new relief program to help business owners cope with the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown. City officials said they expect to help about 1,900 small businesses. The city is using $6.6 million from federal Community Development Block Grant funds (including $5 million in new money from the federal CARES Act), $300,000 from city operating funds, $200,000 from Citizens Bank, $100,000 from Eastern Bank, and $50,000 from the state attorney general’s office. The grants range in size from $2,500 to $10,000, depending on the size of the business. — JON CHESTO

MARKETING SOFTWARE

President and COO of HubSpot leaving July 1

JD Sherman, the president and chief operating officer at Cambridge marketing software firm HubSpot, is stepping down from the job as of July 1. He will stay on as adviser with HubSpot through Jan. 4 to ensure a smooth transition. Sherman, a longtime top lieutenant of CEO and cofounder Brian Halligan, isn’t leaving to take another job immediately, a spokeswoman said. Instead, he’s focusing on some “well deserved” time off with his family this summer, she said. “My time at HubSpot has been nothing short of amazing, and I’m grateful to have been a part of the company’s journey and growth over the past eight years,” Sherman said. “It’s the right time — both for me personally and because the team is so strong and well positioned right now.” — JON CHESTO

LUXURY

Even rarified markets are struggling during the pandemic

The global luxury goods sector is heading for a stunning collapse of up to 35 percent this year due to coronavirus lockdowns, according to a new study by the Bain consultancy published Thursday. Bain Partner Claudia D’ Arpizio said it would take two to three years to return to 2019 global sales of around 281 billion euros ($303 billion) — with the forecast decline much steeper than the single-digit drop recorded after the 2008-9 crisis. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Pilot union wants federal regulations for airplane cleaning

The nation’s biggest union of airline pilots is pushing for federal regulations covering the cleaning of airplanes. Joe DePete, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, told the Associated Press that there is a patchwork effort across the industry, with some airlines doing a good job while “others aren’t doing so well.” As long as the Federal Aviation Administration only gives airlines guidelines, not rules, crews and passengers face “exposure to unnecessary additional and preventable risk,” he says. The union says three of its members have died and more than 300 pilots have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEER

This Bud isn’t for you if you’re drinking at home

Anheuser-Busch InBev warned that its biggest three beer brands — Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona — are bearing the brunt of a collapse in sales caused by the coronavirus. Revenue from those brands dropped 11 percent in the first quarter, about twice the rate of decline for the company’s overall portfolio of more than 500 labels. Shipments plunged the most in China, where the effect of COVID-19 lockdowns hit hardest because they started earlier than in the United States and Europe.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

EXERCISE EQUIPMENT

Peloton a big winner with those working out at home

Peloton Interactive Inc. shares are on pace to open at another record high after third-quarter results and a boosted year-end forecast blew away Wall Street’s estimates, indicating that strong demand for its exercise products is here to stay. The coronavirus pandemic contributed to growth in the quarter as fitness centers were ordered to close and consumers turned to at-home physical activities. This shift in behavior was widely touted by Wall Street over recent months, but analysts still underestimated the degree of heightened demand. Connected fitness subscribers rose to 886,100 at quarter end, topping expectations for 858,000, which reflects an average of five estimates compiled by Bloomberg News. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Woman shoots two McDonald’s workers over closed dining area, police say

Two McDonald’s employees in Oklahoma City were shot and wounded by a customer who was angry that the restaurant’s dining area was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, police said. A female suspect was in custody after the Wednesday night shooting, but police have not yet released her name or what charges she may face. The woman entered the lobby of a McDonald’s in Oklahoma City and was told the dining room was closed for safety reasons, police said. The woman ‘‘became agitated and fired two to three rounds at employees,” Oklahoma City Police Captain Ronnie Beck said. Tensions have escalated into violence elsewhere in the country. This week, a woman, her adult son, and husband were charged in last week’s fatal shooting of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Flint, Mich., because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE HAILING

Uber bookings dropped for the first time last quarter

Uber Technologies Inc. said quarterly bookings from ride-hailing customers declined for the first time ever, a sign that the coronavirus is arresting growth of businesses that have only gone in one direction. The San Francisco-based company has never turned a quarterly profit, but it inched closer to that goal in the quarter. The loss, excluding taxes, interest, and other expenses, declined 30 percent from a year ago, to $612 million. That was better than an average of analysts estimates compiled by Bloomberg. However, the net loss was much larger when accounting for a writedown on investments and other costs, some of which were driven by the virus. One bright spot was food delivery, which helped offset the drop in rides. Homebound customers drove a 52 percent increase in food delivery gross bookings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Gap sued for unpaid rent on NYC store

In another sign of the stress faced by retailers whose stores are shuttered by the coronavirus outbreak, Gap Inc. is being sued for not paying rent for a store near New York City’s Times Square. The landlord of the Gap store at 1212 Avenue of the Americas says the apparel giant failed to pay rent for April and May, along with water charges and snow removal, leaving the company with an unpaid bill of $530,334. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Air France-KLM says air travel to take several years to recover

Air France-KLM warned that demand for air travel will take several years to recover, hammering home the devastation being wrought on the aviation industry by the coronavirus pandemic. The Paris-based carrier scrapped its full-year outlook on Thursday and forecast a ‘‘significantly higher’’ loss in the second quarter than in the first three months of the year. The carrier is expecting capacity to remain down 95 percent this quarter and 80 percent lower in the third quarter as travel slowly starts to resume during summer. Smith said an ‘‘optimistic’’ view would be for capacity to reach about 60 percent by year-end. — BLOOMBERG NEWS