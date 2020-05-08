U.S. unemployment rate soars to 14.7%, worst since Depression era

As the virus’s rapid spread accelerated in March, President Trump and numerous governors took steps to put the economy in deep freeze in an effort to minimize the spread. This led businesses to suddenly shed millions of workers each week. Analysts warn it could take many years to return to the 3.5 percent unemployment rate the nation experienced in February in part because it’s unclear what a new economy will look like even if scientists make progress on a vaccine, testing, and treatment.

The jobless rate was pushed higher because 20.5 million people abruptly lost their jobs, the Labor Department said Friday, wiping out a decade of job gains in a single month. The speed and magnitude of the loss defies comparison. It is roughly double what the nation experienced during the entire 2007-09 crisis.

WASHINGTON — The US unemployment rate jumped to 14.7 percent in April, the highest level since the Great Depression, as many businesses shut down or severely curtailed operations to try and limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Trump, though, claimed in a Fox News interview Friday that there would be a quick rebound.

‘‘Those jobs will all be back, and they’ll be back very soon,’’ Trump said.

But Trump’s likely opponent in November’s presidential election, former vice president Joe Biden, said in remarks broadcast by NowThis News that the jobs report illustrated ‘‘an economic disaster’’ that was ‘‘made worse’’ in part by the White House’s slow and uneven response to the crisis earlier this year.

Despite the news about layoffs, the stock market rose Friday with the Dow Jones industrial average up 455 points. Stocks have shot up since early April, largely because of record levels of government aid for businesses and optimism that a cure is near. The lesson from the last recession, however, was Wall Street recovered long before the rest of the country.

‘‘This is pretty scary,’’ said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel. ‘‘I’m fearful many of these jobs are not going to come back and we are going to have an unemployment rate well into 2021 of near 10 percent.’’

The stark employment data could create even more urgency for a number of governors who are debating when to reopen parts of their state economies. Many are weighing the health costs and the economic toll, a harrowing choice, analysts say. Some hope that reopening quickly will get people back to work, but the job losses are so large that it’s unlikely many will be able to return, especially with many businesses operating at partial capacity and parents wrestling with child care challenges.

The sudden economic contraction has forced millions of Americans to turn to food banks and seek government aid for the first time or stop paying rent and other bills. As they go without paychecks for weeks, some have also lost health insurance and even put their homes up for sale. There’s a growing concern that the damage will be permanent as people fall out of the middle class and young people struggle to ever launch careers.

Job losses began in the hospitality sector, which shed 7.7 million jobs in April, but other industries were also heavily affected. Retail lost 2.1 million jobs and manufacturing shed 1.3 million jobs. White-collar and government jobs that typically prove resilient during downturns were also slashed, with firms shedding 2.1 million jobs, and state and local governments losing nearly a million. More state and local government jobs could be slashed in the coming weeks as officials deal with severe budget shortfalls.

There were even 1.4 million layoffs in health care last month, as patients have been putting off dental care, minor surgeries, and other things beyond emergency care.