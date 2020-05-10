Airline business is staggering, but it’s apt to get worse

Even as Delta and the other major airlines in the United States dramatically slash schedules, they are averaging an anemic 23 passengers on each domestic flight and losing $350 million to $400 million a day as expenses like payroll, rent, and aircraft maintenance far exceed the money they are bringing in.

NEW YORK — Delta Air Lines started 2020 celebrating what it said was the most successful year in company history. Not long after, it shared a record $1.6 billion in profits with its 90,000 employees. But with air travel nearly shut down by the coronavirus, the airline is now bleeding money and will drop 10 more airports from its already skeletal network Wednesday.

Passenger traffic is down about 94 percent, and half of the industry’s 6,215 planes are parked at major airports and desert airstrips, according to Airlines for America, a trade group.

Yet, devastating as the downturn has been, the future is even bleaker.

With much of the world closed for business, and no widely available vaccine in sight, it may be months, if not years, before airlines operate as many flights as they did before the crisis. Even when people start flying again, the industry could be transformed, much as it was after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. And airline executives need only look in the not-distant past to see how lesser crises sank carriers that were household names, like Pan Am and Trans World Airlines.

The crisis could push some airlines, especially smaller ones, into bankruptcy or make them takeover targets. Consumer fears about catching the virus on planes could lead to reconfigured seating. Carriers may initially entice wary travelers with discounts, but if they can’t fill up flights, they may resort to raising ticket prices.

Henry Harteveldt, president of Atmosphere Research Group, a travel analysis firm in San Francisco, said carriers might continue to leave middle seats empty in coach “until they see demand exceed two-thirds of where it was before the pandemic.” Now, he said, “You can be benevolent. It’s easy to give away a product that you don’t have any demand for.”

To get through the next few months, airlines successfully lobbied for a huge federal rescue. But half of that money was intended to cover payrolls, and that will run out by the end of September. Few in the industry expect Congress or the public to tolerate another bailout. So, for now, airlines are preparing for a long, lonely fight for survival.

No amount of foresight could have prepared the industry for the pandemic.

Even Southwest Airlines, which reported its 47th consecutive year of profitability in January, expects to lose an average of $30 million to $35 million a day through June. American Airlines, the most indebted large company, is aiming to get its own losses down to $50 million a day by the end of next month. Delta and United Airlines, which were riding high after several profitable years, are prepared for a full year with virtually no passenger revenue.

“It would be naïve to believe we or anyone for that matter can accurately predict the course of this crisis or the recovery,” J. Scott Kirby, United’s incoming chief executive, told investors. “When we say plan for the worst and hope for the best, however, we really mean it.”

To stem the bleeding, airlines have made deep cuts, closing dozens of airport lounges once considered critical to attracting well-heeled travelers, freezing hiring and bonuses, slashing advertising and technology budgets, and postponing cabin renovations. American is taking its entire fleet of 34 Boeing 757s and nine Airbus A330-300s out of service years ahead of schedule. Southwest more than halved an order for the troubled Boeing 737 Max.

Southwest’s chief executive, Gary Kelly, last month warned employees that if a dramatic rebound doesn’t materialize by July, the airline could shrink.

“Our goal is to thrive,” he said. “The imperative here is to survive.”

There’s little indication that a recovery is coming soon. Most analysts and executives expect years to pass before airlines fly as many passengers as they did before the pandemic. Even then, a rebound may come in fits and starts, propelled by medical advancements, an economic rebound, and shifts in the public’s tolerance for risk.

In China, the number of domestic flights started to recover in mid-February, but plateaued in early March at just over 40 percent of levels before the outbreak, according to the International Air Transport Association, a global industry group.

Poll after poll has shown that the vast majority of people are likely to wait on the sidelines for quite some time. According to a recent survey by the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project, 60 percent of people would “definitely or probably” not fly even if stay-at-home orders were lifted.

Business travel may recover sooner, at least according to a poll of members of the Global Business Travel Association; it found a majority of travel managers expect trips to restart in coming months. Yet Kelly told PBS that work travel will probably be depressed for years.