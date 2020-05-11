Judge throws out lawsuit over Ben & Jerry’s ‘happy cows’

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry’s that alleged that the ice cream maker and its parent company misled consumers by saying the milk and cream in its products comes from “happy cows.” In a complaint filed Oct. 29, 2019, in Burlington, Vt., where Ben & Jerry’s was founded, environmental advocate James Ehlers said that many of the farms that produce the milk and cream are factory-style, mass production dairy operations and only some are part of the company’s “Caring Dairy” program. US District Judge Christina Reiss on Thursday threw out the lawsuit, saying Ben & Jerry’s, owned by the multinational firm Unilever, did not claim that all its milk comes from farms enrolled in Caring Dairy, Vermont Public Radio reported. She also noted that Ben & Jerry’s no longer uses the “happy” cow label on its ice cream cartons. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Low-skilled workers face risk in UK

Low-skilled workers in the UK, urged back to work by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have one of the highest rates of death from the virus. Research from the Office for National Statistics found that nearly two-thirds of the 2,500 fatalities analyzed were men, with security guards, taxi drivers and chauffeurs, bus drivers, and chefs joining builders among those most at risk. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Czech billionaire buys a stake in Macy’s

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky took a stake in Macy’s and plans to engage management on ways to improve performance of the struggling US retailer. Kretinsky’s Vesa Equity Investment amassed a 5 percent holding in Macy’s for strategic investment purposes, according to a securities filing. The purchase makes him one of the company’s top five shareholders, according to Bloomberg data. The move is the latest variable for Macy’s, which has been plagued by rising uncertainty since the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close its stores and furlough most of its workers. The chain, which had seen sales declines even before the pandemic, has been seeking additional sources of financing as the lockdown has caused revenue to dry up. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOSPITALITY

April was the worst month for hotels ever

The worst month in hotel industry history is finally over. Marriott International Inc. saw revenue per available room, which measures room prices and occupancy, decrease 90 percent in April, the company said in a statement Monday. That mirrored Hilton’s April performance, making the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic more severe than wars, terrorist attacks, and previous economic downturns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CASINOS

Older gamblers may stay away during pandemic, survey says

Older gamblers, a mainstay of casinos across the United States, are skittish about heading back to slots and blackjack tables. Only 40 percent percent of gamblers over age 60 said they would immediately return to casinos once stay-at-home orders are lifted, a survey found. That’s much different than what gamblers under 29 are saying, nearly two-thirds of whom would return when they can. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that adults 65 and older are of higher risk of severe illness if they’re infected with the coronavirus. Another bad omen for casinos: About a third of those surveyed said they plan to spend less when they go back. And only 22 percent said they’ll consider visiting a casino that required air travel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERIES

Constant snacking at home sends comfort food sales soaring

Add food habits to list of societal and economic changes wrought by coronavirus lockdowns. Packaged grocery brands that had run up against Americans’ growing preference for fresh and private-label foods are seeing a resurgence as iconic brands like Goldfish, Oreos, Campbell Soup, and Doritos fill the pantries of homebound consumers in search of small pleasures. Major processed food companies such as General Mills, ConAgra, Kellogg, and Campbell’s are among the suppliers whose snacks, canned goods, and frozen food have taken off, often sending their stock prices along for the ride. — WASHINGTON POST

LABOR

Remote work spurs migration to cheaper states

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting remote work boom is accelerating a “Great Migration” from expensive and tax-heavy coastal regions and major cities into more affordable states in the US South and West, according to Susquehanna Financial Group. The “forced transition” to remote work among white-collar firms will lead employers to reevaluate their approach to real estate and workforce location more broadly, analyst Jack Micenko wrote in a note published Monday. As evidence, he pointed to data from real estate companies that showed less interest in California, New York, and New Jersey as well as slowing searches for homes in larger cities. Micenko identified states including Nevada, Colorado, Florida, and the Carolinas as frequent destinations for migrating city residents. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter to label COVID-19 misinformation

Twitter Inc. will now label some misinformation related to COVID-19 that it deems confusing or misleading, increasing the likelihood that more tweets will be marked or taken down. Twitter previously announced that it would remove coronavirus information posing a direct threat to user safety. The new label will apply to tweets that are “less severe,” but “where people may still be confused or misled,” the company said Monday in a blog post. The tweets may be given a label that says, “some or all of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding COVID-19.” Users will have an option to click for more information.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

EMPLOYMENT

Hong Kong financial firms sending more workers back to the office

HSBC, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays allowed more employees to resume working from their offices in Hong Kong Monday as the city relaxes social-distancing curbs after largely containing coronavirus infections. HSBC said 30 percent of its Hong Kong staff can return, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News and confirmed by a bank spokeswoman. Goldman Sachs has been gradually ramping up returns and had a third of its employees, or almost 600 people, back as of Monday, a spokesman said. At Barclays, about 270 workers, or 60 percent, of staff, are working from their offices, according to Anthony Davies, chief executive of the Hong Kong branch. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Japan institutes new rules for foreign investment

Japan detailed an array of companies that will be subject to new rules restricting foreign investment, moving to protect industries it says are core to national security from the influence of foreign state interference. The Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act requires some foreign investors to report in advance when they plan to buy a more than 1 percent stake in the designated firms, versus a previous threshold of 10 percent. Blue chips such as Toyota, Sony, and SoftBank Group Corp. are part of the group operating in core sectors. — BLOOMBERG NEWS