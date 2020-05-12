Amazon holds tight to statistics of stricken workers

Clark said the Amazon knows how many cases have afflicted its warehouses but declined to share the total because, he said, “it’s not a particularly useful number.” His comments echo what company spokespeople have been saying for several weeks, prompting workers and officials to press executives to be more forthcoming about illness in their ranks. T

Amazon.com Inc.’s global logistics chief Dave Clark, in an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes, said the spread of COVID-19 in the e-commerce giant’s warehouses is no worse than what’s happening in America at large. But when pressed, he declined to provide a total number of cases, making it impossible to independently confirm the company’s assertion.

The latest demand came Tuesday from attorneys general in Washington, D.C. and 12 states, led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who called on Amazon to reveal a state-by-state breakdown of the number of Amazon and Whole Foods workers “who have been infected with and died from COVID-19.”

Fear is widespread among Amazon workers. In recent weeks, some of the company’s US warehouses have suffered a high rate of absenteeism despite the measures Amazon has taken to make the facilities safer, according to workers interviewed by Bloomberg. Employees have protested and called for the company to be more transparent about not just the number of cases but the deaths of their colleagues, at least six of whom have succumbed. Clark, the public face of the company’s response, has dismissed the protests as the work of a few employees who don’t represent the majority.

Representative Josh Harder, a California Democrat, recently complained to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about Amazon’s lack of transparency. He cited a report that a warehouse worker whose children have compromised immune systems only found out about a positive COVID-19 case at her workplace after asking human resources. In a letter to Bezos, Harder wrote: “Employees need this information to make vitally important decisions impacting themselves and their families.”

Amazon had an opportunity to communicate more fully when it reported earnings last month. Bezos extolled his company’s efforts to protect workers, such as purchasing 100 million masks and 31,000 thermometers. He didn’t mention the number of cases. Amazon’s top spokesman Jay Carney dodged the question during an interview on CNN, saying he didn’t have the figure handy. In his 60 Minutes interview, Clark said Amazon is unwilling to share the number because case counts aren’t useful when not compared to the size of the workforce in each Amazon building, or the prevailing infection rate in the surrounding community.

“Our rates of infection are at or below the communities we’re operating in at almost all of our facilities,” Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in a statement. “Anytime there is a confirmed diagnosis we alert every person at the site. This alert to employees is a direct text message noting when the person with the confirmed diagnosis was last in the building — even if it’s been a month or more.”

Still, trust in management, a common sore spot for the company’s warehouse workers, has taken a beating in recent weeks. Employees say information about positive cases is sent by text and voicemail to workers in each facility. News about deaths has been shared verbally, with warehouse managers informing small groups. In Amazon’s massive warehouses, some of which employ thousands of workers spread across multiple shifts and weekly schedules, the result has been significant delays in workers being told someone they previously worked with has died.

As an outbreak at a warehouse in Hazle Township, Pa., worsened, managers initially told employees how many of their colleagues had contracted COVID-19. In recent weeks, though, managers have stripped out the number and issued a drumbeat of automated text messages informing workers of “additional confirmed cases.” Says one employee: “As serious as this situation is, they’re still lying to us. We need protection, of course, and communication. Truthful communication. It’s not a hard thing to do.”

Deaths of the six Amazon workers have leaked out in various media reports. They include one each in Staten Island, Waukegan, Ill., Hawthorne and Tracy, Calif., as well as two employees at Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market. A spokeswoman said Amazon chose to verbally notify workers about the deaths given the sensitive nature of the subject. The Staten Island warehouse worker, for instance, was last at the warehouse April 5, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11 and went into quarantine. Amazon later learned of his passing from family members and began sharing the information verbally with small groups of colleagues.