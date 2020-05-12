Consumer prices fall to lowest level since 2008

The economic paralysis caused by the coronavirus led in April to the steepest month-to-month fall in US consumer prices since the 2008 financial crisis — a 0.8 percent drop that was driven by a plunge in gasoline prices. And excluding the normally volatile categories of food and energy, so-called core prices tumbled 0.4 percent last month, the Labor Department said Tuesday in its monthly report on consumer prices. That was the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1957. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Morgan Stanley to pay $5m fine for adding fees to client accounts

Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a $5 million fine to settle a Wall Street regulator’s complaint that it loaded extra fees onto accounts of customers who were expecting to pay only a flat rate for its investment advice. The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said that the extra fees were levied from 2012 to 2017 on accounts that were part of its “wrap fee” program that was supposed to be managed for a flat fee. In marketing materials for the program, the bank told customers the accounts would connect them with top-notch investment advisers “while streamlining and simplifying the expense associated with such a portfolio.” The bank settled the SEC’s case without admitting or denying the regulator’s claims. — NEW YORK TIMES

PANDEMIC

UK employers told they must protect returning workers

UK employers have been told they face prosecution if they fail to comply with rules designed to keep staff safe from coronavirus as they return to work. The government is trying to encourage people who can’t work from home to return to their workplaces beginning Wednesday as it seeks to reopen the economy. That effort depends partly on people believing that it’s safe to go back amid the threat of a second wave of the virus. Maximum penalties for breaching UK health and safety rules include unlimited fines or prison. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Aramco sticks with $18.75b dividend despite profit plunge

Saudi Arabia’s state-controlled oil giant retained its massive dividend despite a 25 percent plunge in profit, and signaled it would keep spending in check as it braces for deeper damage from the oil crisis. Saudi Aramco, the world’s most valuable listed company, will pay a dividend of $18.75 billion for the first three months of 2020. That would leave it on track to meet its full-year goal of $75 billion, though it didn’t specify if it was still committed to that number. The payout is crucial for the kingdom, which holds about 98 percent of Aramco and is facing its worst financial turmoil in decades as revenue falls. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota may rethink necessity for in-person meetings

Toyota Motor Corp. chief executive Akio Toyoda says he is starting to question long-ingrained practices at the Japanese carmaker after cutting travel by 80 percent and spending less time in meetings as part of measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19. The grandson of Toyota’s founder, who has spent recent weeks at a Toyota training facility, said on Tuesday he is now questioning “Genchi-Genbutsu,” a Japanese phrase that translates roughly into “go and see for yourself.” The principle was built on the idea that problems can be solved more quickly and efficiently by going to where they exist and analyzing root causes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Ryanair to resume flights in July

Ryanair said the UK’s intention to quarantine visitors for 14 days is unscientific and unenforceable, as the carrier announced plans to resume almost 1,000 flights a day starting in July. The Irish low-cost airline, which has grounded most of its fleet since late March, said it would institute passenger temperature checks, require masks. and prohibit lines for toilets as it restarts about 40 percent of its flights. Lavatories will be made available on request, Ryanair said in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRADE

China suspends some tariffs after pressure from Trump

China suspended punitive tariffs on more US goods including radar equipment for aviation Tuesday amid pressure from President Trump to buy more imports as part of a truce in their trade war. The Ministry of Finance said tariff increases on 79 types of goods including radar sets, disinfectant, and rare earths minerals would be suspended for one year starting May 19. Washington agreed in January to cancel additional tariff hikes and Beijing committed to buy more American farm exports. US officials said China agreed to address complaints about its technology policies. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Norway to withdraw record $37b from sovereign wealth fund

Norway plans to draw a record 382 billion kroner ($37 billion) from its wealth fund, forcing the world’s biggest sovereign investor to embark on an historic asset sale to generate cash. The unprecedented withdrawal, revealed in Norway’s revised budget for 2020, is more than four times the previous record set in 2016. The development exposes the scale of the economic damage done by the twin crises of COVID-19 and a collapse in global oil markets, with Western Europe’s biggest crude exporter now facing its worst economic slump since World War II. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PANDEMIC

Small businesses owners pessimistic about earnings

US small-business owners are more pessimistic about their revenue outlook than at any point in recent decades, even as a greater share anticipate the recession will be brief. The National Federation of Independent Business’s index of sales expectations for the next six months plummeted 30 points in April to minus 42, the lowest in the group’s monthly data back to 1986. At the same time, a net 29 percent of small-business owners, the most since October 2018, said the economy will be better in six months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Owner of Burger King says face masks may be permanent part of uniforms

Restaurant Brands International Inc., the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, says the food-service industry needs to change “for the foreseeable future and possibly forever” after COVID-19. In an open letter Tuesday, chief executive Jose Cil said his company is preparing to welcome diners back as governments start to reopen their economies. One option being considered is “more comfortable and reusable masks that may become part of our standard uniforms.” Restaurant Brands is increasing its digital ordering capabilities by adding its restaurants to smartphone apps, Cil said. He also said that the company is adding curbside pickup service. Inside restaurants, it’s making sure customers are spaced out in all locations, regardless of local regulations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CASINOS

Head of Macau’s gaming commission out as gamblers stay away

The head of Macau’s gaming regulator is stepping down from his position at a time when the world’s biggest gambling hub is facing its worst crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Paulo Chan, director of Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), will relinquish his position, according to a spokeswoman from the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance. Gross gaming revenue plummeted by a record 97 percent in April from a year earlier, marking the seventh straight monthly decline. While casinos have reopened after a two-week virus-related shutdown in February — the longest in its history — empty baccarat and roulette tables point to the challenges of luring gamblers back. — BLOOMBERG NEWS